County offers answers to your questions about COVID-19

I used the same email address to sign myself and my spouse up for the vaccination. My invitation email does not specify who it is intended for, so how will I know?

The health department is working to have a name listed on the invitation email, however, in the meantime, if there is no name listed, it is up to you which spouse uses the first scheduling email (right now, it is usually for the oldest member of your household, specifically those 75 years and older). If you listed one email for both spouses, you should receive two emails, however, they may arrive at different times.

When will I receive a call/notification of an appointment?