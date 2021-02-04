County offers answers to your questions about COVID-19

(Editor’s note: Today we launch a series of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) submitted by Hanover County government, including the Hanover County Board of Supervisors, County Administrator John Budesky and Tom Harris, Hanover County public information officer. Harris has been working with The Mechanicsville Local to provide answers to COVID-19 vaccination questions. We thank the county for sharing this much-needed information with our readers.)
COVID-19 Vaccination Questions
How do I know which vaccination phase I fall under?
The Virginia Department of Health website offers a graphic, breaking down each phase as well as an online tool to help you determine which phase of the vaccination campaign you fall under. That online tool can be found here: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
Where can I go to get my vaccine?
At this time those who are eligible to receive a vaccine under the Phase 1 campaign will need to sign up if they wish to receive the vaccine. In order to sign-up for the vaccine waiting list, you may visit the Chickahominy Department of Health’s online vaccine survey tool, which can be found here: https://forms.gle/oeEWfHEyGHu42tcH7
Or, if you prefer, you can call the Hanover County COVID-19 call center to sign-up by phone: 804-365-3240.
Someone from the health department will contact you to set up your vaccination appointment once it is your turn (based on the phase and vaccine supply).
If you have already signed up online or other the phone, there is no need to call or complete the survey again.
How do I register to get my COVID vaccine?
If you fall under Phase 1A or 1B of the COVID vaccination campaign, you can sign up in one of two ways. If you have not already through an online survey, you can sign up online through our local health department’s online survey tool. The link to that survey tool is https://forms.gle/oeEWfHEyGHu42tcH7. If you prefer to speak to someone, you can call and sign up over the phone by calling the Hanover County COVID- 19 call center. The telephone number for the Hanover County COVID-19 call center is 804-365-3240.
Will there be a choice of which COVID vaccine I get?
No. While there is currently more than one vaccine brand available to Americans, local health departments will likely have only one brand. Vaccine supplies are limited, and you should strongly consider accepting whichever COVID-19 vaccine is available to you. In general, side effects and effectiveness for the currently available vaccines are very similar.
I have already signed up to receive my vaccine, when will someone contact me to schedule my appointment?
Someone from the health department will contact you as soon as it is your turn and when vaccine supplies are available. In the meantime, we ask that you check your spam email folder and check for any missed calls or voicemails from numbers you don’t recognize. Some scheduling emails and phone calls are being missed.
I registered for my vaccine on the VDH website, do I need to register again through my local health district?
No. If you have already registered online through another VDH website, you do not need to register a second time.
I think I registered online but never received a confirmation email.
You will not receive a confirmation email after registering online. However, you will receive an email with scheduling instructions once it’s your turn in the database. If you are unsure if you have already registered, you can register online again.
How can I volunteer to help with the vaccination campaign?
To volunteer, visit: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mrc/apply-to-volunteer/
Who is staffing the Hanover County COVID-19 Call Center?
The Hanover County COVID-19 Call Center is being staffed by Hanover County employees, Goochland employees, and volunteers.
Where can I get tested for COVID-19?
The Virginia Department of Health has created a listing of testing sites in the area. The can be found by visiting: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing/covid-19-testing-sites/
How many vaccines have been given to date?
Up-to-date information about the number of vaccines administered as well a breakdown of vaccinations administered by locality of residence: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
Will there be any accommodations at the vaccination site for those will impaired mobility?
Accessibility will vary depending on location, however, the health department does try to accommodate those with mobility issues. Please discuss any special needs with your appointment scheduler or alert a parking attendant when you arrive at the vaccination center.
Once I arrive at a vaccination center, how will I know where to park or where to go? Will I remain in my vehicle?
Protocol for vaccination clinics vary from location to location, however, for events held by Chickahominy Health District/Hanover Fire-EMS, there will be parking attendants instructing residents where to park and explain to them when they can enter the building.
How early do I arrive before the appointment time? Will I be waiting hours like at the RIR event?
You should arrive at the vaccination center at the time of your appointment (not earlier). We will do everything we can to minimize the wait time, however, there are sometimes unforeseen circumstances that may arise that could result in a longer wait time. It is our hope that residents will only need to wait about the same amount of time they would expect to wait at a routine medical appointment.
How many other people will be at the vaccination clinic at the same time as me?
It’s difficult to determine how many other people will be at the vaccination clinic at the same time. We hope to increase the number of vaccinations per hour we administer as we get further along in the process. There will always be systems in place to ensure proper social distancing.
Can I request my vaccination be administered at the old Food Lion location in Ashland?
If the location of your vaccination appointment does not work well for you, you can decline the appointment and hope that a future clinic appointment will be available soon at the location of your choice. However, at this time, we cannot honor requests for specific locations.
I used the same email address to sign myself and my spouse up for the vaccination. My invitation email does not specify who it is intended for, so how will I know?
The health department is working to have a name listed on the invitation email, however, in the meantime, if there is no name listed, it is up to you which spouse uses the first scheduling email (right now, it is usually for the oldest member of your household, specifically those 75 years and older). If you listed one email for both spouses, you should receive two emails, however, they may arrive at different times.
When will I receive a call/notification of an appointment?
If you have already signed up to receive the vaccination and supplied an email address, you will receive an email with scheduling instructions when it’s your turn and as vaccinations supplies are available. If you did not supply an email address, someone will call you to schedule your appointment. The health department is currently vaccinating Phase 1A and beginning to vaccinate those in Phase 1B. Since Phase 1B accounts for about half of the state’s population, it could take weeks or months to get all those who are currently eligible to be scheduled and vaccinated. Please be patient.
Why are other people getting vaccinations, and I am not?
Currently the health department is beginning to schedule and vaccinate those in Phase 1A and 1B. Phase 1B is a large portion of the state’s population, making up about half of Virginia’s residents. Since the current group is so large and at this time vaccine supplies are less than the current demand, it could takes weeks or more to get all those in Phase 1B vaccinated. The health department is prioritizing those who are at higher risk within Phase 1B, such as frontline essential workers as well as older adults with serious/high risk health conditions.
I received my first dose through the Chickahominy Health District and now I am trying to get my second shot. What do I do?
The updated sign-up survey now allows residents to select that they need a second dose. You will be contacted again by the health department to schedule your second dose (if you were not scheduled already for a second dose appointment at the time of your first dose appointment).
What happens if they can’t make the first vaccine appointment?
The Chickahominy Health District will continue to invite residents to future clinics, if they missed their first appointment.
How much will the vaccination cost me?
There is no charge to the resident for the COVID-19 vaccine through our vaccination clinics.
How will I know my registration was received?
Community members can now request a copy of their survey responses to be emailed to them (if they have email) as a way to confirm their information was submitted. This is a new feature added on Feb. 2, 2021. At this time, we are unable to provide a confirmation for those who registered prior to Feb. 2. Requests for confirmation is the very last step when completing the sign-up survey and is optional.