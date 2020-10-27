County readies for historical General Election

“And this year,” he continued, “an excellent Congressional candidate, Qasim Rashid, has set the tone for how to put together a solid campaign. He has fresh ideas every week and he is meeting the voters where they are.”

“If you are looking to run for political office, you should contact Qasim Rashid. His compassion through action, in person and virtual town halls, and overall political prowess are outstanding,” McGraw added.

“The Hanover County Democratic Committee is growing more by the day. I am hearing from people all across the county about how to join and how to be more active in politics,” said McGraw.

“This has been a turbulent year. We are seeing school name changes, social distancing, and police reform.”

As a resident of Ashland, McGraw said he is quite proud of the Ashland Police Department. “But, we can do more,” he said. “This election, we will be deciding on the people who will push for reform, nationwide.”

“Over 35% of the electorate in Hanover County has voted early. And that’s thanks, in no small part, to the Hanover County registrar and the registrar’s office and all of their hard work to make voting easier and safer in Hanover,” he said.