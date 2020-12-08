County revenues were higher than expected last year

Storm water programs continued overseen by Public Works to satisfy Chesapeake Bay regulation and daily TDML (Total Daily Maximum Load) requirements passed by the state.

Road projects completed during the FY2019-2020 period included the Creighton/Cold Harbor roundabout, the ongoing Sliding Hill widening scheduled for completion near the end of the year.

More than $4 million was obtained for the Atlee Station Road widening project, and applications were submitted for several other major projects.

A corporate hangar was completed at the Hanover County Airport and designs for the new East Side Terminal were completed, all part of an ambitious ongoing airport improvement project. Funding is approved and will take advantage of 87% funding derived from state monies.

The news also was some positive news for Parks and Recreation. “We continue to host larger events and landed the 2021 NCAA Men and Women Cross Country championships,” Harksen said.

But there’s no hiding the major effects the pandemic had on the department, forcing the cancellation of more than 70 classes and events, the absence of the annual Hanover Tomato Festival and delaying a planned 300th Birthday Celebration nixed when the coronavirus hit.