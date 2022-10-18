County schools expand mental health services using state grant

Plans to expand on mental health services offered in all Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) are making an exciting advancement with the help of a recently-announced state grant. With this generous supplemental funding, HCPS will retain four new counselors and other resources before the next fiscal year.

The announcement came during last week’s Hanover County School Board meeting. Christina Berta, HCPS assistant superintendent of business and operations, presented an overview of the grant to the school board for acceptance of the funds.

The school board voted unanimously to accept the state grant. The board of supervisors voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2023 budget supplement in the school operating fund on Oct. 12 during their regularly-scheduled meeting.

HCPS will receive $374,850 from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services (VDBHDS) after applying for a competitive grant to address mental health needs across the division.

Per the grant’s requirements of working with community-based partners, HCPS is partnering with the Hanover County Community Service Board (CSB) to provide four additional clinicians in Atlee High School, Hanover High School, Liberty Middle School and Bell Creek Middle School.

“Our data indicates that that’s where the services would be most productive,” said Jennifer Greif, HCPS assistant superintendent for instructional leadership.

There are currently two school-based clinicians provided by CSB in Patrick Henry and Mechanicsville High Schools. Consistent with this current collaboration, the clinicians will be hired and supervised by the CSB with HCPS providing funding.

A majority of the grant will be used for supporting the new clinicians, and any funding not allocated to the CSB will be used to purchase mental health curriculum for all 26 HCPS schools along with additional materials and equipment to enhance calming spaces within all schools.

Greif clarified that “calming spaces” can exist in any area of the school – whether a classroom, front office or counseling area – and are spaces for students to self-regulate if they’re experiencing some difficulty following classroom expectations.

“It’s really something that we hope that the students will eventually recognize their own need for that opportunity to self-regulate, rather than a place where a teacher might send that student,” Greif said.

These calming spaces may contain a variety of materials for mental health support, such as therapy pets provided by counselors in certain schools.

VDBHDS requires the funds to be used between October 2022 and June 2023. Berta said while they do not know for certain if the funding will be given on an ongoing basis, there is strong potential.

Vice chair Bob May, school board representative of the South Anna District, expressed concern over uncertainty with future funding sources.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea. I’m just trying to figure out if we’re going to increase the budget now $300,000 for these positions, how do we sustain that?” May said.

Berta said while she cannot guarantee anything, she heard “very strongly” that there is a large amount of money available within the state, and they are using this grant as a “pilot” program to gather more information to eventually provide additional funds.

Superintendent of schools Michael Gill added that the grant is only accelerating an initiative originally planned for the next budget cycle.

During a joint committee meeting last year with the school board and the Hanover County Board of Supervisors, the two boards established a goal of expanding mental health counselors to all high schools and middle schools in the upcoming budget development process.

“Mental health has been prioritized for years as an area of focus for this board, as well as the board of supervisors… We do believe that our students need this, that it is following what we had planned to do anyway, and will allow us to accelerate this and perhaps pay for it sometime beyond this year in funds other than our local tax dollars,” Gill said.

In addition to state funding, Gill added an exciting announcement that private citizen Brenda Eggleston pledged to donate $100,000 in honor of her parents’ Cecil R and Edna S Hopkins Family Foundation to continue the expansion of mental health services in HCPS.

“I did actually have to do a little arm twisting even to be allowed to make the announcement,” Gill said. “She’s not looking for any accolades – she simply wants to support the schools.”

Eggleston made the donation as she was “so impressed with the county’s efforts on mental health,” specifically naming the hardworking staff of the Hanover Education Foundation (HEF); HEF Executive Director Margaret Hill; and Karla Allen, HCPS coordinator of counseling services, as her sources of inspiration, Gill said.

The $100,000 will come in the form of an endowment, as she is pledging $20,000 per year for the next five years.

“It will be set up as an endowment so that others can contribute to it as well, so that endowment will grow,” Gill said. “And our counselors will be able to draw upon that at individual schools for needs that may be outside of the budget but specifically must support mental health for our students.”

The school board and attendees gave a round of applause for her generous donation.