County seeks more information on proposed pipeline project

A number of people who spoke in opposition to the project during a public comment period had high praise for the county’s response to their inquiries and their willingness to challenge the project but expressed grave concerns regarding the project.

Alexia Miles owns a farm that is in the direct path of the proposed pipeline. “This has been a time that has been a little bit scary for many of us,” she said. “I want to thank you for the interactive map you got together that was very helpful for all of us to find out exactly where it was going to be on our land.”

She referenced the extensive impact on Hanover properties identified in the map, and said the proposed route would bisect her property. “It would cut through the entire length,” she said. “It would take out a gorgeous spring, cut down our wood and destroy our pasture where we raise sheep.”

Miles said her story is just one of the many that will be affected by the project. “Each one of those parcels has a story and each one’s story is as bad as mine, if not worse.”

Many of the parcels in the path are lands that have been in families for generations. “That land is priceless.”