County seeks more information on proposed pipeline project

Some residents in Hanover and neighboring counties continue to receive inquires regarding a proposed natural gas pipeline that could be potentially located in this region. Last week, a number of those residents attended the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting to voice their concerns regarding the project.
At the Oct. 13 meeting, County Administrator John Budesky updated residents and the board on the ongoing efforts to gather more information on the project and a number of citizens expressed their opposition to the project.
A group of citizens opposed to the project has formed a group called Citizens Against Chickahominy Pipeline (CACP) and several of them attended last week’s board meeting to voice their concerns.
“I know we have a number of concerned residents who are here with us today,” Budesky said. “We’ve had concerns about the approach of Chickahominy Pipeline LLC and/or lack of their approach in meeting our residents’ and engaging this administration or board.”
“They have yet to respond after a substantial number of inquiries,” he added. “We continue to share our residents’ concerns on this matter.”
He also updated the county’s legal efforts regarding the project. “There is a fair amount of legal proceedings going on with the SCC.”
A number of people who spoke in opposition to the project during a public comment period had high praise for the county’s response to their inquiries and their willingness to challenge the project but expressed grave concerns regarding the project.
Alexia Miles owns a farm that is in the direct path of the proposed pipeline. “This has been a time that has been a little bit scary for many of us,” she said. “I want to thank you for the interactive map you got together that was very helpful for all of us to find out exactly where it was going to be on our land.”
She referenced the extensive impact on Hanover properties identified in the map, and said the proposed route would bisect her property. “It would cut through the entire length,” she said. “It would take out a gorgeous spring, cut down our wood and destroy our pasture where we raise sheep.”
Miles said her story is just one of the many that will be affected by the project. “Each one of those parcels has a story and each one’s story is as bad as mine, if not worse.”
Many of the parcels in the path are lands that have been in families for generations. “That land is priceless.”
She also questioned the motivation that prompted the company to consider the pipeline. “This is not for public use. This is just us incurring the damages here in the county and it will be for profit for a company.”
Linda Schwartz is another Beaverdam resident who had one of those stories to tell. She and her husband purchased a farm two years ago that is directly in the path of the proposed project.
“My husband and I worked for years to find our dream for the future,” she said. “We are getting ready to build on it and this pipeline will bisect our farm from one corner to the other.”
Since learning of the potential impacts of the project, she said she’s been terrified by the possible impacts.
“We are way beyond concerned. I have been shaking for two weeks,” she said.
When the issue was first raised at last month’s second meeting, Budesky told supervisors at that time, “Another matter the county has been engaged with in and quite honestly, not at the level we would have preferred is….that a number of our residents have received letters from a company called Chickahominy Pipeline, LLC.”
Budesky said the company had made no efforts to reach out to local government to inform or advise them of the process.
“They have actually never reached out to Hanover County,” Budesky added.
“They sent letters directly to our constituents and also constituents of Louisa County, Henrico and New Kent counties with no contact with the local government,” he said.
The letters outline a project that would run a private natural gas pipeline through those counties.
“Those letters basically indicated that this company has an interest in running a pipeline across their properties and would work with them independently,” he said. “Since those letters were initially received, they have submitted a request to become non-regulated by the State Corporation Commission (SCC) and that process is under way right now.”
Budesky said the citizens’ complaints regarding the letters prompted the county to do a more thorough investigation.
“We share our residents concerns about the approach and tactic that has been taken regarding this project,” he said. “Natural gas pipelines are obviously a concern for all of us and property rights are always a concern.”
Budesky said the county’s first response was to reach out to the company and seek further explanation.
“At that end, we have done our very best to reach out to this company to get answers for our residents,” Budesky said. “I will tell you they have been less than responsive. We have encouraged them to have a community meeting with the residents.”
The county did not initially receive maps regarding the potential path or what properties would be involved in the process. “I’ve heard mixed messages from residents that they are not getting any calls, and the letters were ambiguous at best.”
Budesky said the county has made repeated efforts to the company in an attempt to establish a line a communication with local residents and officials, but, so far, have not yielded results.
“We are trying to get them to the table whether at a future board meeting or….. a community meeting,”Budesky said. “They have not responded as diligently as we would have hoped.”
Contacts to the company for comments for this story by The Local were also unsuccessful.
“That’s the kind of response we’ve been receiving,” Budesky said. The county administrator said the county would update residents with information on its website once more is known.
“We will continue to advocate for our residents’ needs on this matter,” he said.
Chickahominy approached the SCC on Sept. 3 and requested non-regulated status, meaning they do not have the power of eminent domain or the ability to condemn property to advance the project. It also removes most of the SCC’s regulatory authority regarding the project.
County Attorney Dennis Walter has been in contact with his counterparts in other counties since the project could not only affect Hanover residents but could also infringe on county properties. The county has joined other localities requesting to be heard regarding the application filed by Chickahominy seeking non-regulatory status.
In filings to the SCC, the company contends the non-regulatory classification is appropriate since none of the gas transported in the pipeline is available for purchase from consumers. The proposed pipeline would provide fuel for the company’s power station located in Charles City.
Walter said last month the current SCC request would allow the company to escape some regulatory guidelines but would restrict them from the use of eminent domain to acquire property.
“I’m not sure of the balance of that, and that’s what we are looking in to,” Walter said. “They are foregoing some power, but I also think by doing that they may also be able to avoid some regulatory oversight.”
Residents can obtain additional information on the project by visiting https://www.hanovercounty.gov/1143/Chickahominy-Pipeline.