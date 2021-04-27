Covenant Woods’ new restaurant open to the public

Williams arrived in 2014, and has lived in Covenant Woods with her husband in an apartment located in the community. She chairs the Dining Room Committee, a group formed to survey residents’ responses to the food selections.

The results from these survey cards are tallied and revealed on a spreadsheet provided to Scheff each month. “I take all the comment cards and re-read them and make a report for Mike (Scheff),” Williams said.

The input allows residents to feel a special connection with the selections. “You feel an ownership. They can comment on things they like or dislike. They know what we love.”

Williams said frequent menu changes allow the staff to serve food “that has a really special touch to it.”

She said the satisfaction of the residents regarding the dining services is clearly expressed in those comment cards she collects daily. “We have very few negative comments,” Williams said.

Williams and her husband usually eat breakfast and lunch in their unit and visit Fireside or one of the other five dining venues for dinner.

When the curbside service began about three months ago, Williams said the initial response was overwhelming and some residents were concerned about wait times for their meals.