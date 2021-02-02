COVID-19 cancels 2021 Ashland Strawberry Faire

The Ashland Strawberry Faire offers nine (9) scholarships to Hanover County Public High School students and one (1) scholarship to a Randolph-Macon College student.

The first is given in memory of Dick Gillis to a student at Randolph-Macon College majoring in political science.

Gillis attended R-MC and served as Ashland’s mayor for 20 years. While he was mayor, he initiated Ashland’s title as the “Center of the Universe.”

Four scholarships are given in memory of Tafi Yourtee, one to each of the county’s high schools to a student planning to major in one of the performing arts.

After moving from New York, where Yourtee performed on Broadway, she continued her acting career in local theater groups.

Another four scholarships are given in memory of Jay Pace, one to each of the county’s high schools to a student planning to major in journalism.

Pace was editor/publisher of the Hanover Herald-Progress that received many awards during his tenure.

The 10th scholarship is in memory of Norman Bugge and awarded to a student attending Hanover Center for Trades and Technology.