COVID-19 cancels 2021 Ashland Strawberry Faire

ASHLAND – As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread rapidly, the Ashland Strawberry Faire Committee has decided to cancel the 2021 Faire.
“We are so disappointed, but we feel that this is the most responsible decision,” Sharon Chidsey, president, said.
The Faire is providing options to the vendors already committed to this year’s Faire, including rollover of fees, receiving a refund minus a nominal administrative fee, or a donation of all/part of the fee to be earmarked for the Hanover County Public Schools and Randolph-Macon College scholarship program.
Scholarship Donation Appeal
Thanks to generous contributions from the board members, vendors and sponsors, the Faire distributed $6,000 in scholarships last year despite canceling the Faire.
The Faire committee would like to distribute scholarships again in 2021 but cannot dip into the start-up funds for the 2022 Faire.
Therefore, a Scholarship Donation Appeal has been created. If you would like to donate to the scholarship program, you can safely do so online at www.AshlandStrawberryFaire.com or you may mail a donation to ASF, P.O. Box 1973, Ashland, VA 23005.
About the Ashland Strawberry Faire
Scholarship Program
The Ashland Strawberry Faire offers nine (9) scholarships to Hanover County Public High School students and one (1) scholarship to a Randolph-Macon College student.
The first is given in memory of Dick Gillis to a student at Randolph-Macon College majoring in political science.
Gillis attended R-MC and served as Ashland’s mayor for 20 years. While he was mayor, he initiated Ashland’s title as the “Center of the Universe.”
Four scholarships are given in memory of Tafi Yourtee, one to each of the county’s high schools to a student planning to major in one of the performing arts.
After moving from New York, where Yourtee performed on Broadway, she continued her acting career in local theater groups.
Another four scholarships are given in memory of Jay Pace, one to each of the county’s high schools to a student planning to major in journalism.
Pace was editor/publisher of the Hanover Herald-Progress that received many awards during his tenure.
The 10th scholarship is in memory of Norman Bugge and awarded to a student attending Hanover Center for Trades and Technology.
Bugge worked for the telephone company that is now known as Verizon. In his spare time as a volunteer, he was instrumental in getting the Faire’s stage built and the electrical panel wired among many other things.
All scholarship recipients are selected by the individual schools. If you are interested in pursuing one of these scholarships, contact your school’s main office or guidance counselor for more information.
The next Ashland Strawberry Faire is June 11, 2022
“The Faire committee will miss our friends this year,” Chidsey said. “Thank you to all the amazing volunteers, creative vendors, wonderful community sponsors, and hardworking non-profit workers that make it magically happen.”
The next Ashland Strawberry Faire is tentatively scheduled for June 11, 2022, on the campus of Randolph-Macon College.
The Faire continues to be made possible through a partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Ashland.
For more information, visit www.AshlandStrawberryFaire.com.
Both the Ashland Strawberry Faire and the Ashland Kiwanis Club are 501(c)(3) organizations.
Information submitted by Lorie Foley.