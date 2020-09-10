COVID-19 cancels parade, For first time in 51 years, holiday event won’t be held in town

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ASHLAND – Due to concerns about the potential for community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Town of Ashland and Kiwanis Club have – with a collective heavy heart – decided to cancel the Olde Time Holiday Parade this year. This will be the first time in 51 years that the parade has been canceled.

According to Ranny Robertson, parade chair, Kiwanis Club of Ashland, and Douglas A. Goodman Jr., chief of police, Ashland Police Department, the parade attracted over 110 units with 2,100 combined participants last year. Thousands of spectators lined the parade route in close quarters, sometimes two and three rows deep.

“In keeping with concerns over virus transmission and the current limitations of gatherings outlined in Governor Northam’s Executive Order #67, we cannot in good conscience move forward safely,” Robertson and Goodman said.

“Given the immense amount of preparation, this decision must be made at this time to be fair to the dozens of volunteers and loyal units who have been involved in this parade for years,” they added.

Robertson and Goodman emphasized that the decision “was not made lightly and involved input from town staff, Kiwanis members and the Chickahominy Health District.”