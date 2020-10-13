COVID-19 didn’t stop HCSO, Fire-EMS from visiting neighborhoods

HANOVER -- Each year the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosts an annual National Night Out event that is celebrated by thousands of communities across the nation. This year’s event was held on Oct. 6, with neighborhoods starting at 5:30 p.m.

National Night out is an event designed to strengthen our communities by encouraging neighbors to engage in stronger relationships with each other and their law enforcement agency.

“The partnerships we share within our Hanover community are so strong that they caught national attention, and, in 2019, our National Night Out event was ranked 10th in the nation and 1st in Virginia out of communities of similar size!” said Col. David R. Hines, sheriff.

This year, because of the coronavirus, the event looked different – but went on as planned.

Sgt. Steve DiLoreto, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said “Four parades consisting of law enforcement vehicles and our partners from Hanover Fire and EMS, traveled through many neighborhoods throughout the county.”