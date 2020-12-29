COVID-19 stories dominate Top 10 -0 Pandemic takes most spots as we look back at 2020 headlines that close a different year

Thinking about leaving a place that had become home for Harris, the reality of departing didn’t escape the youthful looking 62-year-old.

“These folks have become my family, so I know it will be tough to not be here around them every day,” Harris said, referring to the administration and staff.

Harris planned a May departure date, but extended to address pressing needs of the county due to the coronavirus, including a shutdown of most county facilities with the majority of county employees working from home.

“I announced my retirement in November, expecting to depart in mid-May,” Harris said. “I had intended to get the budget adopted; the BOS [Board of Supervisors] initiatives approved and get our major construction projects of the former District Court Building and the Atlee Library ready for opening before I handed off the job to the new county administrator.”

Harris said he is in constant communication with incoming county administrator John Budesky. “His being here three years ago is an advantage because he is familiar with our policies and how we do things,” Harris said.