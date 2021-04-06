CRIME DOWN IN PANDEMIC - Sheriff: Department remains diligent and visible in keeping county safe

HANOVER – While much-deserved attention has been given to frontline workers in hospitals, deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office also are among those who have been putting their lives on the line during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, that was all in a day’s work for the HCSO before the word coronavirus became part of our daily conversation.

Last Wednesday, Col. David R. Hines, sheriff, pointed out that his department was able “to keep our crime rate the lowest in the region.” In praising his officers and staff, he also credited “how hard our community works.”

“We had a good year,” he said of 2020, “with the lowest crime rate we’ve had in 46 years. And we were still able to carry a clearance rate of 67%, which is outstanding.” This, he noted, was done “in the midst of the COVID pandemic.”

There was a time when his department faced a shortage of PPEs (personal protective equipment), but Hines said they have “an adequate number now.”

While it is a given that officers on patrol or responding to an incident are wearing PPEs, they also must make sure someone being arrested has on a mask.