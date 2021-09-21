Cruise-In community joins 300th celebration

On any given Saturday evening traveling down Route 301 in Hanover County, it’s hard to predict how many or what kind of vintage vehicles you may encounter on the journey.
They’ve been dubbed the Cruise-In community, and they regularly visit various sites in the area recreating scenes from decades ago that resemble the set of Happy Days or Grease. The gatherings are undeniably social, but the real common denominator for this crowd is the decades old automobiles.
Last week, more than a hundred of those vintage car enthusiasts and their vehicles made a stop at Hanover High School for a Classic Car Cruise In sponsored by Hanover Parks and Recreation. The event was cancelled last year, and this year’s crowd was anxious to display the results of years of labor, love and monetary investment.
The event was made even more special by its presence on the list of events for Hanover’s 300th Celebration.
For the hundreds who came just to browse, the attachment seemed more nostalgic. Fathers accompanying young sons were immediately drawn to vehicles that resembled ones owned by their fathers and sat in their driveways. Each car brought back a memory.
Standing beside a 1955 Chevrolet, one browser replied, “this is just like the car my Dad owned.”
The sentimental value of the — in some cases — priceless automobiles isn’t lost on the owners. In many cases some of the vehicles were purchased from the dealer and passed down through generations.
Others attempt to recapture a memorable time in their lives by finding and restoring a car similar to the one they owned during that period.
Mark Duval displayed a 1975 Chevrolet Caprice Classic convertible that has been in his family since it was purchased. “It’s been passed down through the family,” Duval said.
He’s been the caretaker of the 46-year old family heirloom for the past seven or eight years. “The car was in excellent condition when I got it and it only needed some TLC,” he said. “The car only has 66,800 miles on it, so it hasn't needed a lot of work.”
Duval considers himself a member of that Cruise-In community. “I try to go to as many of these as I can and when I have the time,” he said. “The people here are fun and knowledgeable and I like looking at all the cars, what came out or the factory and the modifications they’ve made.”
And while almost every entry represents a significant investment of time and money, there’s another factor present at these events. “They take real pride in these cars,” Duval said.
He explained his connection to the Caprice in an interesting way. “I have two vintage cars,” Duval said. “I will never sell this one, but I might sell the other one.”
Some of the onlookers search for specific makes and models that provide a brief glimpse to a past they remember fondly.
“I had a 1967 Camaro, so I always like to look at those when I come to these events,” Steve Howard said. “I love these old cars and it brings back memories for me.”
Parks and Recreation registered the incoming vehicles and provided raffle drawings during the three-hour event. Recreation Program Director Marcy Durrer said the turnout was amazing considering it was the first Classic Car Cruise-In held since the pandemic.
This is the fifth year for the event with two cruise-ins held annually, and Durrer said the popularity has increased and attracts fans of all ages.
“It’s a great multi-generational opportunity for a family outing,” she said. “Some of these kids get to see the era of their grandparents or parents.”
Durrer said the nostalgia factor is big, but the vehicles and their owners are the real stars of the event. “They take so much pride in their cars and this is an amazing opportunity for them to show them off,” she said. “It’s all here — fun, family, food, a little music and a great atmosphere. And we’re also part of the County’s 300th Birthday Celebration. I think this is what we need at this time.”
NAPA in Ashland and Texas Roadhouse donated door prizes for raffle winners at the event.
Hanover County Administrator John Budesky is a vintage truck owner and enthusiast and displayed his C-10 pickup at the show. He was also one of those fathers enjoying the vintage vehicles with his son.
“We couldn't have asked for a better day for this event,” he said. “It’s really the community that makes this a great event. It’s a great family opportunity and one more event in our 300th recognition.”
Budesky said it was refreshing to see a younger generation appreciating a group of cars, most of them 50 years old. He also referenced the nostalgia factor and its importance to the car culture.
“I have a ’71 pick-up over there. My grandfather had the same truck,” he said. “The memories these vehicles bring back from childhood and sharing that with their kids and grandkids can create memories for the next generation.”
Budesky also noted the element of camaraderie that permeates the Cruise-In community.
“There are Ford guys, Chevy guys, Pontiac guys, but at the end of the day, they all appreciate each other and the efforts they put in to these cars,” Budesky said. “Some of these folks I’ve talked to today are on their third show of the day. It’s a lifestyle for a number of these folks.”
Melvin Frame spent most of his day answering the question, “What is it?”
He sat beside possibly the most unique vehicle in last week’s show, a 1952 Allstate. “Sears sold the car and it was based on a model manufactured by the Henry J Company. The retail giant sold almost everything from its catalog, and for a couple of years in the early 1950s, sold the Allstate through the catalog for pick up at selected locations.”
He found the car at another popular Cruise-In held at Brunettis Express, and after some negotiation with the owner, purchased the vehicle, one of 2,600 made that year.
Frame admits there’s little left of the original car, pointing to an Oldsmobile engine that sits under the hood. The car is a combination of a variety of parts from various makes and models.
“It’s got an S-10 frame and it has Ford, Datsun, Studebaker, Plymouth and Chrysler parts in it,” Frame said pointing to the trunk lid that once served as the hood of an old Studebaker.
He readily admits to being a part of that car community that likes to cruise. “All of us just like old cars and muscle cars,” Frame said. “We just cruise in and we’ve made a lot of good friends this way, and we’re seeing more younger people at these events. I can’t think of a better way to spend the afternoon.”