Cruise-In community joins 300th celebration

Others attempt to recapture a memorable time in their lives by finding and restoring a car similar to the one they owned during that period.

Mark Duval displayed a 1975 Chevrolet Caprice Classic convertible that has been in his family since it was purchased. “It’s been passed down through the family,” Duval said.

He’s been the caretaker of the 46-year old family heirloom for the past seven or eight years. “The car was in excellent condition when I got it and it only needed some TLC,” he said. “The car only has 66,800 miles on it, so it hasn't needed a lot of work.”

Duval considers himself a member of that Cruise-In community. “I try to go to as many of these as I can and when I have the time,” he said. “The people here are fun and knowledgeable and I like looking at all the cars, what came out or the factory and the modifications they’ve made.”

And while almost every entry represents a significant investment of time and money, there’s another factor present at these events. “They take real pride in these cars,” Duval said.

He explained his connection to the Caprice in an interesting way. “I have two vintage cars,” Duval said. “I will never sell this one, but I might sell the other one.”