Curtis RUSSELL

RUSSELL, Curtis L. "Curt," 57, of Portsmouth, passed away May 6, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Hillary Russell; parents, Charles and Joan Russell; sister, Wyndi Munn (Bill); and two nephews, Jonathan and Russell Munn. Curt was a graduate of Lee-Davis High School and was a former employee of H&H Supply Co. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 20, in Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a humane society of your choice.
