 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Curtis RUSSELL

  • 0
Obituary

RUSSELL, Curtis L. "Curt," 57, of Portsmouth, passed away May 6, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Hillary Russell; parents, Charles and Joan Russell; sister, Wyndi Munn (Bill); and two nephews, Jonathan and Russell Munn. Curt was a graduate of Lee-Davis High School and was a former employee of H&H Supply Co. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 20, in Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a humane society of your choice.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas WHITE, Jr.

Thomas WHITE, Jr.

WHITE, Thomas James "Tommy" Jr., 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 2, 2022. He was a beloved husba…

Christopher YACKLON

Christopher YACKLON

YACKLON, Christopher Alan, 25, of Hanover County, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers…

Elaine NELSON

Elaine NELSON

NELSON, Elaine Marie Klindt, died April 2, 2022, at age 92. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 58 years, Robert Parke…

Orlin Randolph CLARKE

Orlin Randolph CLARKE

CLARKE, Orlin Randolph "Randy" Sr., passed away peacefully in his home on April 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Pam…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News