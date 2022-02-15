Cycelia Ann NESTER

NESTER, Cycelia "Cindy" Ann, 65, of Mechanicsville, passed away on February 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nancy Everett; sister, Pam Harper; and her granddaughter, Maddison "Maddie" Grace. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Clarence "Bear" Briggs Nester; sons, Christopher and Patrick; daughter in-law, Michelle; grandchild, Liam Briggs; and her sisters, Robin Wyatt and Sandra Tuck. Cindy held many jobs, including school bus driver, tour bus driver, bank loan officer and security for Amazon. She enjoyed reading, knitting, quilting, gardening, being outdoors and most of all, being around and helping people. Her faith was very important to her. Per Cindy's wishes, there will be no services. Her final resting place will be the mountain where she and Clarence were married. In lieu of flowers, please make donations toward cancer research. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.