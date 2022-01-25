Dan Dean, Jr.

DEAN, Dan M. Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on January 19, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan M. and Isabel Dean; and his loving wife, Linda Dean. He is survived by two children, Debora Dean and Dan M. Dean III (Elizabeth); four grandchildren, Marcus Dean, Serena Dean, Juliana Dean and Spencer Dean; and his sister, Diane Baughn. He enjoyed golfing and traveling, but his greatest love was spending quality time with his grandkids. Dan was a veteran of the United States Army. His family is grateful and proud of his service. He served with the VCU police for 33 years, 11 of those years as chief. The family received friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at The Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville. Interment to follow in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Feed More @ https://feedmore.org/give/individual-giving/.