DANIEL SIMMS

SIMMS, Daniel Timothy, 31, of Sandy Hook, Va., passed away on December 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Danny; and sister, Kristie. He is survived by his mother, Helen; fiancé, Amanda; daughter, Makayla; sisters, Cindy Allen (Dennis) and Karen Creasey (Scott); nephews and nieces, Ben Allen and Lauron and Logan Creasey; great-niece and nephew, Jay and Maleah; and many other family and friends. Daniel was employed by the Department of Corrections. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a true outdoorsman and a longtime member of the North American Hunting Club. Daniel was raised on a small family farm and always loved farm life and taking care of the animals. He was very much loved and will be missed by many. We know God has him in heaven, and we will see him again. A graveside service was held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Mount Gilead Baptist Church in Columbia, Va. Please dress in casual or hunting clothes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mount Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4768 Shannon Hill Road, Columbia, Va. 23038. Arrangements are being handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.