BODY, Mr. David "Dave" V., passed away on February 10, 2022. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on August 5, 1957. A memorial service will be held on March 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 2339 Grandin Rd. SW, Roanoke, Va. 24015. For a complete obituary, please go to myfarewelling.com/memorial/david-body.
