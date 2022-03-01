 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Body

BODY

BODY, Mr. David "Dave" V., passed away on February 10, 2022. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on August 5, 1957. A memorial service will be held on March 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 2339 Grandin Rd. SW, Roanoke, Va. 24015. For a complete obituary, please go to myfarewelling.com/memorial/david-body.

