COX, David Eugene "Gene," fondly remembered as "Pop-Pop," 91, of Ruther Glen, Va., went to be with his Lord, Tuesday, July 20, 2021 with his family by his side. Born in Russell County, he was the widower of Louise Cox. He was a longtime member and deacon of Concord Baptist Church and was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War. He is survived by his three daughters, Pamela Rigsby (Kenny), Debra Powers (Bryant Morgan) and Tracy Wright; a brother, Edward Cox (Brenda); six grandchildren, Brandon Powers, Ryan Hoy (Erika), Randy Wright, Austin Hoy (Amanda), Cody Powers and Courtney Wright; a great-grandson, Kason Hoy; devoted companion, Barbara Mitchell; his beloved caretakers, Kylee Roberts and Cathy Rucker; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his two sons-in-law, Roger Wright and Bubba Powers. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Henrico Doctors' Hospital - Parham, medical staff, the Va. Community Home support team and Heartland Hospice for the love and support "Pop-Pop" received in his final days. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Hunter Holmes McGuire Medical Center for the excellent care given to our father through the years. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Va. A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Concord Baptist Church, Ruther Glen, Va. Burial followed at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church of your choice or Center for Development & Civic Engagement (135), Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23249. Online condolences may be made at storkefuneralhome.com.