DAVID FARROW

FARROW, David R., 63, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sept. 15, 2022, after a 14-month battle with leukemia. He was preceded in death by his father, James R. Farrow; and his beloved dachshund, Yogi. He is survived by his wife, Whitney; sons, Zachary (Suzanne) and Shane (Lyndsey); and grandchildren, Addison and Jackson. Family was important to David and he was proud of his sons. He also loved to cook, work in his garden, play golf and fish on his boat. David loved to make people laugh and be a prankster. There will be a private Celebration of Life this fall and his ashes will be spread in his favorite fishing spot.