 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DAVID FARROW

  • 0
The Local

FARROW, David R., 63, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sept. 15, 2022, after a 14-month battle with leukemia. He was preceded in death by his father, James R. Farrow; and his beloved dachshund, Yogi. He is survived by his wife, Whitney; sons, Zachary (Suzanne) and Shane (Lyndsey); and grandchildren, Addison and Jackson. Family was important to David and he was proud of his sons. He also loved to cook, work in his garden, play golf and fish on his boat. David loved to make people laugh and be a prankster. There will be a private Celebration of Life this fall and his ashes will be spread in his favorite fishing spot.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

John DURBIN

John DURBIN

DURBIN, John Thomas "Johnny" Sr., 79, longtime resident and unofficial mayor of Mechanicsville died on his terms (which shouldn't surprise any…

Brian GENTILINI

Brian GENTILINI

GENTILINI, Brian, 65, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond M. Gentilini and Ka…

Carroll DELBRIDGE

Carroll DELBRIDGE

DELBRIDGE, Carroll Phillip "C.P.," age 78, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. C.P. was born Aug. 19, 1944, to…

Shirley GUY

Shirley GUY

GUY, Shirley Moren Moore, passed away at her home in Mechanicsville on Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Shirley was preceded in death by her…

Winnie SOUTHWORTH

Winnie SOUTHWORTH

SOUTHWORTH, Winnie Mears, died peacefully at her home in Mechanicsville, Va., on Sept. 9, 2022, at 78 years old. Winnie always provided love a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News