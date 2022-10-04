FARROW, David R., 63, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Sept. 15, 2022, after a 14-month battle with leukemia. He was preceded in death by his father, James R. Farrow; and his beloved dachshund, Yogi. He is survived by his wife, Whitney; sons, Zachary (Suzanne) and Shane (Lyndsey); and grandchildren, Addison and Jackson. Family was important to David and he was proud of his sons. He also loved to cook, work in his garden, play golf and fish on his boat. David loved to make people laugh and be a prankster. There will be a private Celebration of Life this fall and his ashes will be spread in his favorite fishing spot.
DAVID FARROW
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hanover Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Member Dinner returned with greater vibrancy than ever before last week, drawing a record number of g…
The McShin Foundation honored National Recovery Month with two lively community gatherings this month, including the foundation’s 18th annual …
DURBIN, John Thomas "Johnny" Sr., 79, longtime resident and unofficial mayor of Mechanicsville died on his terms (which shouldn't surprise any…
GENTILINI, Brian, 65, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond M. Gentilini and Ka…
DELBRIDGE, Carroll Phillip "C.P.," age 78, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. C.P. was born Aug. 19, 1944, to…
The Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity’s annual Harvest of Hope fundraising event was fully booked on the evening of Sept. 16, with…
The Hanover County Board of Supervisors recently had a lengthy discussion about the complex process of removing an appointed public officer in…
GUY, Shirley Moren Moore, passed away at her home in Mechanicsville on Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Shirley was preceded in death by her…
The Tools 4 Teacher store is gearing up for its second school year with exciting plans underway to expand the program’s reach into Hanover Cou…
SOUTHWORTH, Winnie Mears, died peacefully at her home in Mechanicsville, Va., on Sept. 9, 2022, at 78 years old. Winnie always provided love a…