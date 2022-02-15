David 'Russ' EDWARDS

EDWARDS, David Russell, "Russ," 71, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie L. and Rose Lee Edwards; and a sister, Sandra Falcone. He is survived by his wife, Linda Tudor Edwards; his brothers, Bruce Edwards (Beverly), Rick Edwards and Robert Edwards; his brother-in-law, Eddie Falcone; mother-in-law, Louise H. Tudor; and fur baby, Casey. Russ served in the U.S. Army and National Guard, worked at Carpenter Company, was an amateur historian and avid writer and enjoyed hunting and most any outdoor activity. The family received friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville. A funeral service was conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, February 10, at Enon United Methodist Church on Studley Road in Mechanicsville. Interment was at 1 p.m. Friday, February 11, at Crestview Memorial Park, LaCrosse, Va. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for the compassionate care provided when the family needed it most. Memorial contributions may be made to Enon United Methodist Church or Gulf Coast Cocker Spaniel Rescue. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.