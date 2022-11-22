David SHORT

SHORT, David Swanson, 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully into Heaven November 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Frank and Edith Jones Short. David is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joan Short; brother, Dennis B. Short; daughter, Kim Johnson (Reid); son, Brandon Short (Tammi); and four grandchildren who were the light of his life, Grant, Paul, Connor and Cameron. One of his joys in life was photography and sharing his pictures with family and friends. David lived a life of service, reflected in his family and friends, and the many organizations he served, including the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves, the Masonic Order, the Shriners and local hospitals where he volunteered. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., with a Masonic Service that began at 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Funeral services, with a brief reception to follow, will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Fairmount Christian Church. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Dale Memorial Park.
