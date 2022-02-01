Davidson to serve as interim supervisor

“You know, it has become an overworked idiom to say that we had an embarrassment of riches in any process, but we had an embarrassment of riches,” Prichard said.

W. Canova Peterson, supervisor for the Mechanicsville District, expressed similar appreciation for the volunteers’ eagerness to serve in the difficult position.

“Those who were not appointed, which is a lot people tonight, don’t think you’re off the hook,” Peterson said. “If you’re that willing to serve, we’ve got places you’re going to be able to serve. And we’re going to be turning all those names over to our new Beaverdam representative as resources to help him or her.”

All board members voted in favor of Davidson’s nomination.

Davidson will now serve on the Agricultural and Forestal Districts Committee, Cannery Advisory Committee, Facility Space Needs Committee and will be an alternate on the Finance Committee. F. Michael Herzberg, supervisor of the Cold Harbor District, will now serve on the Safety and Security Committee, which will be chaired by Sean Davis, supervisor of the Henry District. Susan P. Dibble, supervisor of the South Anna District, will now serve on the Capital Region Airport Commission.