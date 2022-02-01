Davidson to serve as interim supervisor

HANOVER – The Hanover County Board of Supervisors appointed Robert Allen Davidson as the interim Beaverdam District supervisor last week. Davidson will fill the seat of the late Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley, who the board had honored during a previous meeting for his 38 years of dedicated service.
According to Madam Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek, the Chickahominy District supervisor, a wide variety of interested Beaverdam community members applied for the vacant position. While it was a difficult decision for board members to select among a pool of many qualified people, Kelly-Wiecek presented Davidson on Wednesday, Jan. 26 as a “fine nominee who will represent the citizens well.”
Davidson has served the public safety and law enforcement community of Hanover County for over 30 years and now works in corporate intelligence and security. He has extensive knowledge of government and experience in budgeting and allocation, according to Kelly-Wiecek.
“Anyone who will spend that amount of time in public safety obviously has a deep and abiding commitment to serving others in their community,” Kelly-Wiecek said. “And I think that he will serve us well.”
Ashland Supervisor Faye O. Prichard called for a round of applause for those who willingly submitted their names for nomination, which can be a difficult process.
“You know, it has become an overworked idiom to say that we had an embarrassment of riches in any process, but we had an embarrassment of riches,” Prichard said.
W. Canova Peterson, supervisor for the Mechanicsville District, expressed similar appreciation for the volunteers’ eagerness to serve in the difficult position.
“Those who were not appointed, which is a lot people tonight, don’t think you’re off the hook,” Peterson said. “If you’re that willing to serve, we’ve got places you’re going to be able to serve. And we’re going to be turning all those names over to our new Beaverdam representative as resources to help him or her.”
All board members voted in favor of Davidson’s nomination.
Davidson will now serve on the Agricultural and Forestal Districts Committee, Cannery Advisory Committee, Facility Space Needs Committee and will be an alternate on the Finance Committee. F. Michael Herzberg, supervisor of the Cold Harbor District, will now serve on the Safety and Security Committee, which will be chaired by Sean Davis, supervisor of the Henry District. Susan P. Dibble, supervisor of the South Anna District, will now serve on the Capital Region Airport Commission.
Davidson will be sworn in and seated at the Feb. 9 meeting. He will serve until a special election is held later this year.