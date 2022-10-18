DAWSON, John L. "Pop," of Mechanicsville, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was 95 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lillian Dawson; his brother, Hugh Dawson; and his son, Richard W. Dawson. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Margaret; his daughter, Nancy Givens; two grandsons, Michael Givens and Paul J. Givens; and one great-granddaughter, Savannah Givens; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family is grateful to the care he received for the last eight months from CNA's Susan and Kim. John was in the Army toward the end of WWII and traveled with General Mark Clark throughout Europe. He then worked for 41 years for C&P Telephone Co., now Verizon. After retiring, he and Margaret relocated from Fairfax County to Mechanicsville to be closer to their grandsons. He learned wood duck carving and oil painting, researched his genealogy, joined the VFW, and they liked to travel. John had a strong faith and was active in his church throughout his life. The funeral service was held Sunday, Oct. 16 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8100 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111; visitation was held from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church, with the service immediately following. The burial was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Forest Lawn Cemetery for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.