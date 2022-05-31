Deborah GIANNASI

GIANNASI, Deborah THOMSON, age 66, departed this life after a brief and valiant battle with cancer. She lived a traditional childhood in favor of family and faith and embraced an imaginative, carefree and unencumbered lifestyle as a teen growing up during the 1960s and 1970s in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Blessed from birth with a distinct emotional and intellectual energy, Debra naturally found her way in the social strata that was part of an era of burgeoning independence and self-reliance. Scouting, cheering, twirling the batons and excelling in the classroom, Debra was a graduate of Lee Davis High School and continued her education at Virginia Tech and Mount Saint Mary’s. Married, relocated and eager to start her own family, Debra proudly raised her two daughters, Lauren and Heather, in Damascus, Maryland. She was an attentive and loving mother. Ever the matriarch of her family, Debra found tremendous joy in time spent with the girls, engaging them in all things traditional, eventful and adventurous. Debra later migrated and resided in Cary, North Carolina, to again be close to her girls who had settled in the area after each had graduated from University of North Carolina at Wilmington. She was an adaptive professional with a love for teaching, serving as an educator in the primary school system while in Maryland and later transforming herself in her career as an executive administrator in the financial service industry. Debra was fun-loving, full of wit and always principled in her demeanor. She lived in the moment. She was kind, compassionate and charismatic. Debra tended to always do what’s right and do what’s good. Her caring and selfless generosity towards others was ever present in her pursuit of serene happiness. It suited her servant heart. Debra was most contented by soft ocean breezes, long walks, toes in sand, book in hand and the unconditional love of her pets. She loved to travel and enjoyed adventure cruises, mostly outward bound to distant shores with the two girls, her mother, family and friends. Debra continued to follow her faith and continuously enjoyed traditional bible study in the company of her many friends in North Carolina. Debra is survived by her mother, Dorothy Seelman Giannasi; beloved daughters, Lauren Michelle Thomson and Heather Nicole Thomson; and her brothers, Andrew (Katherine), David (Jennifer) and Larry (Toni); and her many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Graveside service will be private. Please join us celebrating her life Friday June 17, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Jolene Family Winery located at 2750 Pocahontas Trail, Quinton, Va. 23141. In lieu of flowers, we suggest planting a tree, or nurture a garden in her honor; above all Debra wanted us to remember to be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving in one another, just as God also forgave each of us in Christ; for this, Debra surely smiles down on us all in favor.