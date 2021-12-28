 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Debra Newbill Williams RAMSEY
0 Comments

Debra Newbill Williams RAMSEY

  • 0
RAMSEY

RAMSEY, Debra Newbill Williams, 66, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, December 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Williams; and her mother, Dorothy Tate Wingfield. She is survived by her daughters, Lorrie Williams Colbert (Wyatt) and Melinda "Nikki" Williams; three grandchildren, Tyler and Emily Colbert and Jackson Williams; her father, Edward "Tom" Newbill (Edith); and her brother, Eddie "Bubba" Newbill. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a funeral service immediately following at noon. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support equine rescue at lovemyhorse@comcast.net.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas F. Moore, Jr.
News

Thomas F. Moore, Jr.

MOORE, Thomas Franklin Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away suddenly on December 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parent…

James BAILEY
News

James BAILEY

BAILEY, James Keith, 60, of Cold Harbor, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James a…

Harold B. Singleton, Jr.
News

Harold B. Singleton, Jr.

SINGLETON, Harold B. Jr., December 13, 1945 to December 9, 2021, 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away December 9, 2021. He was preceded in death…

Rhina Mingee
News

Rhina Mingee

MINGEE, Rhina C., our mother, crossed the river Saturday, December 4, 2021. We're sure it was the York River where her parents, Matt and Virgi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News