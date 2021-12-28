Debra Newbill Williams RAMSEY

RAMSEY, Debra Newbill Williams, 66, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, December 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Williams; and her mother, Dorothy Tate Wingfield. She is survived by her daughters, Lorrie Williams Colbert (Wyatt) and Melinda "Nikki" Williams; three grandchildren, Tyler and Emily Colbert and Jackson Williams; her father, Edward "Tom" Newbill (Edith); and her brother, Eddie "Bubba" Newbill. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a funeral service immediately following at noon. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support equine rescue at lovemyhorse@comcast.net.