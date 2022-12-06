Deck The Halls fundraiser returns for 20th year

Residents from the local community and beyond visited the 20th annual Deck the Halls fundraising event last weekend to craft fresh holiday arrangements with friends and family while benefiting Hanover Safe Place.

The annual event was held Sunday, Dec. 4 at the home of Carolyn and Jerry Peart, who have been holding Deck the Halls on the family’s historic Pine Grove Farm since 2002. With a single exception in 2006, the Pearts have dedicated the past 20 years to hosting the fundraising holiday event every year following Thanksgiving.

Deck The Halls sees visitors who sign up for specific time slots to select up to three wreath forms and three premade bows to craft custom decorations for their homes, offices and more using fresh greenery such as fir, cedar, holly, boxwood, pine and more supplied by Hickory Hill, Winterberry, Maplewood, and Claybrooke Farms. Participants are also offered wire, clippers, and all-natural decorations such as pine cones, holly berries, beauty berries, winterberries and more.

Volunteer “coaches” assist crafters with the various wreath forms, with many being local gardening experts from the Ashland Garden Club and others. In addition, decorations premade by Hanover Safe Place volunteers and area garden clubs are sold at low prices throughout the event, including wreaths, swags, table toppers and more.

All proceeds raised from the event directly support Hanover Safe Place, which is the only nonprofit organization in Hanover County that provides assistance to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

According to Carolyn, they have reached up to $20,000 in donations in a single year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. While she didn’t know the donation total at press time, she said there were over 300 visitors, up from 156 visitors in 2021.

Carolyn said she chose to partner with Hanover Safe Place in 2013, recognizing the organization’s important mission because of her own childhood experiences. Throughout Carolyn’s childhood, her parents offered their home as a safe haven to children and women that had been removed from their homes due to dangerous circumstances.

“Is someone going to not eat or get sick or maybe even die if I don’t help them? Is it life or death? Those are the missions my husband and I have really focused on,” Carolyn said.

Stacie Francis, Hanover Safe Place director of development and communications, said they were thrilled when the Pearts reached out about the partnership.

“We had been wanting to be involved in the event for a while,” Francis said. “It’s a great event and it was a great opportunity for us to reach more people and let them know about our services.”

Francis said it is a “true organizational-wide effort,” as volunteers and staff are very hands-on throughout the planning process in decorating the farm, assisting visitors with crafting, manning different stations, and even baking a large assortment of warm Christmas treats and beverages to offer to guests from inside the barn.

“It’s a great kickoff to the holiday season,” Francis said. “It’s something that our staff always looks forward to because they get to come and enjoy it as well.”

The Pearts always offer Deck the Halls volunteers warm meals and beverages in their home throughout the event.

“Give your volunteers the most exquisite, fun, happy event you can give them -- not just your patrons -- and you know they will come back,” Carolyn said.

“I think it’s just a great kickoff to the holiday season,” Francis said. “It’s so fun and magical, really, the way everything comes together. We play holiday music, we’ve got sweet treats and warm drinks in the barn, we have food for volunteers in the house… It’s just so fun.”

Kristi McCullough, a Powhatan resident, said she has been coming to Deck the Halls for 12 years. She enjoys making beautiful holiday décor for friends, family and her own home. She also loves how the selection of fresh greenery varies every year.

“It’s a way of doing good and spreading joy at the same time,” McCullough said, adding that she most appreciates the event’s charitable nature. “They’re letting us help in a way that doesn’t feel like just donating but building a community.”

The Garcia family travelled from their different homes around Virginia to bond over their love of crafting.

“This year we thought, ‘You know, let’s do something for Christmas where we actually spend time together instead of just buying all the gifts,” said Adele Garcia, who brought her two daughters along for the first time.

“It’s such a blessing to do this event,” Peart said. “It's nothing but joy; you know, that feeling inside when you think it might be heaven on earth.”