Democrats to determine candidates on Tuesday

HANOVER – Virginia Republicans chose their candidates for the Nov. 2 General Assembly last month in a convention format. On Tuesday, Democrats will head to the polls to determine their candidate for the fall election.

The Republican challengers are: Glenn Youngkin for governor; Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor; and Jason Miyares for attorney general.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 8 for the Democrats to select from the following candidates:

Governor – Jennifer D. Carroll Foy, Jennifer L. McClellan, Justin E. Fairfax, Lee J. Carter, and Terry R. McAuliffe.

Lieutenant Governor – Andria P. McClellan, Elizabeth R. Guzman, Hala S. Ayala, Mark H. Levine, S. “Sam” Raoul, Sean A. Perryman, and Xavier JaMar Warren.

Attorney General – Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones and Mark R. Herring.

Rachel A. Levy is running unopposed for the 55th District seat in the House of Delegates. Her name does not appear on next week’s ballot.

Teresa F. “Teri” Smithson, VREO, Director of Elections/General Registrar, told The Local earlier that she didn’t expect much of a turnout on the 8th. “Historically, Hanover County has less than 20% turnout for these types primaries.”