McALISTER, Dennis W. "Mac," 70, of Beaverdam, joined his maker on December 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Jane Patsel. He is survived by his children, Brian (Laura) and Heather; two granddaughters; significant other, L.J. Whitman; a brother, nephews and a niece. Mac was a loving father. He was a man of integrity and honor and lived his life in that way. He served as Military Police in the Army, moved on to become a Capitol Police Officer and finally, retired as a Deputy Sheriff with the Hanover County Sheriff's Department. Mac was a life member of Masonic Lodge #11. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 8154 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Masonic rites will also be rendered at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Dennis McALISTER
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
BAREFORD, Steven B., 54, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Alla…
STILES, Leigh Eckard, beloved mother and wife, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the age of 58. Leigh was born April 4, 1963, in Fa…
PACE, Constance Mann, 80, of Mechanicsville, passed away on December 22, 2021, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital surrounded by her children. Connie…
Officials from Chickahominy Pipeline LLC held an informational Zoom session last week to provide details on a proposed project that could affe…
After a year dominated by news about how COVID-19 was impacting every aspect of life in 2020 in Hanover County, seeing the community come back…
Diane and W. Shelley Dunn Jr. are proud to announce the marriage of their daughter Brittany Nicole Dunn formerly of Mechanicsville to Robert D…
BROOKS, Marie Clark, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the arms of her devoted husband of 48 years, Cla…
McKITTRICK, Thomas Joseph "Tom" III, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, L…
A number of citizens attended last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover County School Board meeting to express their opinion on a decision taken…
DAWSON, Royal Calvin "R.C., Chief, Tiny or Max" Jr., 72, of Mechanicsville, passed away in the comfort of his home with his loving wife by his…