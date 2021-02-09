 Skip to main content
WHITAKER, Derrick Webb, 32, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with his Lord on February 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Whitaker; maternal grandparents, Morton and Barbara Billups; paternal grandmother, Ethel Whitaker. He is survived by his mom, Barbara Whitaker; stepbrother, Steven; stepsister, Allison; aunts, Lorrie, Cathy (Tom); uncles, Bill (Delores), Charles, Kenneth, Chris (Melody); and numerous special cousins. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Derrick’s memory. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.  

