WHITAKER, Derrick Webb, 32, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with his Lord on February 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Whitaker; maternal grandparents, Morton and Barbara Billups; paternal grandmother, Ethel Whitaker. He is survived by his mom, Barbara Whitaker; stepbrother, Steven; stepsister, Allison; aunts, Lorrie, Cathy (Tom); uncles, Bill (Delores), Charles, Kenneth, Chris (Melody); and numerous special cousins. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Derrick’s memory. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.