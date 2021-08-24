Discussion continues regarding RC zoning amendments

“To summarize the proposed amendments, we have created cluster lots….a preservation lot that we’ve made some changes to…. and we’ve added the conservation lot,” Maloney said.

“The proposed change in the ordinance is primarily to allow a conservation lot which would be restricted to agricultural and forestry uses. Currently, the ordinance only provides for clustered residential lots, and a larger preservation lot that may have a residence. The ordinance, as proposed, would permit both a preservation lot and a conservation lot,” he added.

Another change would be the elimination of golf courses as a permitted use on preservation lots.

While agricultural and forestry uses would be permitted on conservation lots under the new amendments, mass clearing of the property for pasture or crop production would be prohibited and no residential building site would be permitted. Allowable density in the RC district is set at one unit per 6.5 acres.

If a developer requested both a conservation and preservation lot, each would require a minimum of 10 acres, but if only a preservation lot is considered, there is no minimum lot size.