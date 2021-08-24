Discussion continues regarding RC zoning amendments

More than 20 years ago, Hanover County created a Rural Conservation (RC) designated zoning district in an effort to preserve the rural nature of the county while allowing some residential opportunities in those areas.
The current RC ordinance allows landowners or developers to apply for the designation on lots of 25 acres or larger, but there are restrictions. First, 70% of the tract deemed the conservation area must be preserved with at least 20% classified as common space, and one preservation lot is allowed that could contain a residence or single family building site. The remainder of the property can be used for cluster home developments
In 2019, the Community Development Committee (CDC) recommended changes to the ordinances in an effort to make RC more desirable and preserve more rural acreage. Board of Supervisors chair Sean Davis also heads the CDC and said the recommendations are needed.
“I’m trying to save RC .If these measures go away, RC becomes more undesirable,” Davis said. “These new ordinances are density neutral. We are not trying to change RC zoning. The only thing that we are doing is proposing that the preserved land has an ability to be on two GPINs,” he concluded.
The proposed changes to the current ordinance are intended to clarify existing guidelines and better clarify expectations. The Planning Commission is expected to consider the proposal at next month’s meeting.
“The CDC sent this to us for the sole purpose of establishing or creating a conservation lot,” Planning Commission chair Larry Leadbetter said. “The ordinance as it stands right now is very confusing… and we are trying to make it more understandable and reasonable so everybody has a clear picture of what the incidentals mean in the ordinance.”
The changes would allow one additional lot on RC zoned areas called a conservation lot and mandate only one single family home on each building site in the designated cluster area. The changes would also prohibit golf courses on preservation lots and allow the sale of agricultural products on lots less than 10 acres in size.
“There is a preservation lot that is already in the ordinance,” Maloney said. “There’s no size requirement but the proposed ordinance does create a minimum of 10 acres if the conservation lot is utilized.”
The conservation lot is not required and could be contained within the preservation lot. Planning director David Maloney said the plan would give developers options when considering RC zoning.
“A developer has a couple of choices when creating the conservation area,” Maloney said. “They have to create common open space owned by the Homeowners Association… but they can also create a preservation lot. There is no minimum lot size for the preservation lot. There’s no maximum area for the common open space so there is some design flexibility as to how the developer chooses to design and create a preservation lot and develop and create a common open space,” Maloney said.
He noted a change in the ordinance revisions since the Planning Commission met last month stating that conservation lots can only be used for agricultural activities per state code. “But we have put some limitations in here because the intent here is a conservation lot,” Maloney said.
The new ordinance states that “such activities be subject to a conservation plan approved by the Soil and Water Conservation District, and/or a plan prepared by a forest resource manager.”
There is no change in common space requirements in the proposed revisions.
Last month the Planning Commission deferred a decision on the revisions and scheduled a workshop session prior to last week’s regularly scheduled meeting designed to gather more information.
At the workshop, Maloney told commissioners the county is engaged in the first stages of a Comprehensive Plan Review where rural zoning will a major topic of discussion. He said the proposed changes are designed to preserve what is already located in the proposed conservation lots.
“I think there are some landowners that have a significant interest in maintaining the land as open space and using it in the way it has historically been used, whether it’s just forest land or productive agriculture land, and this creates a mechanism to ensure that those uses continue for future generations,” Maloney said.
“To summarize the proposed amendments, we have created cluster lots….a preservation lot that we’ve made some changes to…. and we’ve added the conservation lot,” Maloney said.
“The proposed change in the ordinance is primarily to allow a conservation lot which would be restricted to agricultural and forestry uses. Currently, the ordinance only provides for clustered residential lots, and a larger preservation lot that may have a residence. The ordinance, as proposed, would permit both a preservation lot and a conservation lot,” he added.
Another change would be the elimination of golf courses as a permitted use on preservation lots.
While agricultural and forestry uses would be permitted on conservation lots under the new amendments, mass clearing of the property for pasture or crop production would be prohibited and no residential building site would be permitted. Allowable density in the RC district is set at one unit per 6.5 acres.
If a developer requested both a conservation and preservation lot, each would require a minimum of 10 acres, but if only a preservation lot is considered, there is no minimum lot size.
Jerry Bailey asked if the two lots were required to be contiguous. “the reason I ask is because I think there are certain things that can be done on a conservation lot from an agricultural standpoint,” Bailey said. “I want to make sure the developer can’t have his preservation lot over here and put the conservation over here with something on it that bothers neighbors over there,” he added using chicken farms as an example.
Maloney said the current ordinance prohibits chicken, hog or pig farms, but allows general farming, crop cultivation on preservation lots.
“But those exclusions on the preservation lots are still permitted on the conservation lot?” Bailey questioned.
“They would be,” Maloney answered, but noted there are distinct differences of what would be allowed in conservation lots as opposed to preservation lots. “Under the preservation lot unless there’s a specific proffer of exclusion…it can be timbered or converted to pasture land. That’s an important distinction between the preservation lot and the conservation lot,” he added.
Opponents to the proposed changes have expressed concerns regarding what uses could be permitted on a preservation lot and some have asserted an overabundance of permitted and conditional uses.
Maloney conceded that agricultural uses such as normal farm operations are allowed on both the conservation and preservation lots, but limitations are in place such as excluding mass clearing of the property or the construction of new agricultural themed buildings.