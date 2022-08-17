Dolly TALLEY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TALLEY, Dolly Evelyn, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Aug. 8, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband, Edward L. Talley; son, Glenn Talley (Mary Ann); grandchildren, Joe (Rebekah), Abigail, Delaney, Wyatt (Kathy), Braylen, Tucker, Weston, Megan (Greg), Garrett and Grayson; brother, J.B. Smith; and sister, Edith Bruce. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 at Gethsemane Church of Christ Cemetery, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Md. 21741. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.  

