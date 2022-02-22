BRUCE, Donald Ray "Donnie," age 66, of 313 North Smithbridge Road, Hot Springs, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He was born May 22, 1955, in Richmond, Virginia to the late Lucian Elvin Bruce and Annie Lee Martin Bruce. He was an electrician for The Omni Homestead Resort and Hotel with over 46 years of experience. Donnie's life didn't end with his passing as he is rejoicing in heaven with our Lord. He shared his last breaths surrounded by those he loved most. There was never a day that he didn't call and check on his kids or grandchildren, whom he cherished most in this world. He was a selfless man of many talents who always put God, family and friends first. He never met a stranger, was always a gentleman and car enthusiast. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a brother, Elvin Gordon Bruce. He is survived by three children, Brandi Brown and husband, Wesley Michael, Chloe Hostetter and husband, Eric and Donald Bruce and girlfriend, Melanie Abernathy; four sisters, Marguerite Beninghove, Bertha "Bert" Coleman, Audrey B. Seay and Janet Faye Gray; two brothers, Marvin "Johnny" Allen Bruce and Ronald Cline Bruce; five grandchildren, Kennedy Brown, Deakon Brown, Leighton Hostetter, Donald Bruce Jr. and Kassie Sharon; and a number of nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, in Clifton Forge with the Reverend David George officiating and Preacher Bill Gilliland offering a prayer. Interment followed in Mountain View Cemetery, Clifton Forge. The family visited with friends from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. To send condolences to the family online, please visit nicelyfuneralhome.com.
Donald BRUCE
