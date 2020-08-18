You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald E. HAYNES Sr.
0 comments

Donald E. HAYNES Sr.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
HAYNES

HAYNES, Donald E. “Papa” Sr., 90, of Mechanicsville, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by an infant son; and grandson, Christopher John Haynes. Donald is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joyce Mae Haynes; son, Donald E. Haynes Jr.; daughter, Donna Lee Minson (Mullet); three grandchildren, Joe Curtis, Brandy Puckett (Mark) and Jennifer Ferris (Matt); as well as eight great-grandchildren. Service will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christmas Parade canceled
News

Christmas Parade canceled

(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Dave Fuller and Bret Atwood, co-chairs of the Mechanicsville Rotary Christmas Parade.)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News