HAYNES, Donald E. “Papa” Sr., 90, of Mechanicsville, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by an infant son; and grandson, Christopher John Haynes. Donald is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joyce Mae Haynes; son, Donald E. Haynes Jr.; daughter, Donna Lee Minson (Mullet); three grandchildren, Joe Curtis, Brandy Puckett (Mark) and Jennifer Ferris (Matt); as well as eight great-grandchildren. Service will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Donald E. HAYNES Sr.
- Obituary
