WEATHERFORD, Donald Steven, 60, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2022. Having led a full and colorful life, Don enjoyed experiencing life to the utmost. In his various contractor jobs, he liked working with his hands and building things that were useful and pleasing to others. When not getting his hands dirty with work, riding his Harley, or spending time at the beach, Don was the life of the party, filling the room with his booming laugh and glowing smile. Always an advocate for the underdog and small children, he gladly stepped up to help others whenever his assistance was needed. His passing leaves a hole in the hearts of all who loved him. Don was preceded in death by his father, James Ernest Weatherford, Sr.; stepmother, Laura S. Weatherford; brother, James Weatherford, Jr.; and nephew, James Weatherford, III. He is survived by his children: Brandi Weatherford, Donald Weatherford, Jr., and others; his beloved granddaughter: Maria Weatherford; siblings: Kenneth Weatherford, Brian Weatherford (Nancy), Roy White, and Carolyn White Greene (Floyd); and numerous nieces and nephews: Tyler Weatherford, Jacob Weatherford (Kasey Bradner), Cody Weatherford (Candice), Morgan Weatherford, Gunnar Weatherford, Stephanie Greene Hussey (Thomas), Liora Hussey, and Garrett Hussey. A casual-yet-loving celebration of Don's life will take place 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with comments of reflection offered at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Feel free to wear jeans. Don would like that. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Hanover Fire & EMS, PO Box 470, Hanover, Va. 23069, Attn: Tina Capece. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Donald WEATHERFORD
- obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
POWHATAN – The Virginia Supreme Court last week finalized the state’s new redistricting maps, which will see Hanover County now split between …
In a ruling issued in December 2021, The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) denied a request by Chickahominy Pipeline LLC (CPLLC) to …
SIMMS, Daniel Timothy, 31, of Sandy Hook, Va., passed away on December 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Danny; and sister, Kr…
NAPIER, Marisa Wilson, 62, of Aylett, Va., peacefully passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at home. She was preceded in death by her parent…
Broadband, marijuana issues highlighted in work session
McALISTER, Dennis W. "Mac," 70, of Beaverdam, joined his maker on December 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Jane Patsel…
Readers support equal rights for all students
Hanover County’s longest serving Board of Supervisors member and Beaverdam District representative Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley died peacefully o…
A number of citizens attended last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover County School Board meeting to express their opinion on a decision taken…
After a year dominated by news about how COVID-19 was impacting every aspect of life in 2020 in Hanover County, seeing the community come back…