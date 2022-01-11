WEATHERFORD, Donald Steven, 60, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2022. Having led a full and colorful life, Don enjoyed experiencing life to the utmost. In his various contractor jobs, he liked working with his hands and building things that were useful and pleasing to others. When not getting his hands dirty with work, riding his Harley, or spending time at the beach, Don was the life of the party, filling the room with his booming laugh and glowing smile. Always an advocate for the underdog and small children, he gladly stepped up to help others whenever his assistance was needed. His passing leaves a hole in the hearts of all who loved him. Don was preceded in death by his father, James Ernest Weatherford, Sr.; stepmother, Laura S. Weatherford; brother, James Weatherford, Jr.; and nephew, James Weatherford, III. He is survived by his children: Brandi Weatherford, Donald Weatherford, Jr., and others; his beloved granddaughter: Maria Weatherford; siblings: Kenneth Weatherford, Brian Weatherford (Nancy), Roy White, and Carolyn White Greene (Floyd); and numerous nieces and nephews: Tyler Weatherford, Jacob Weatherford (Kasey Bradner), Cody Weatherford (Candice), Morgan Weatherford, Gunnar Weatherford, Stephanie Greene Hussey (Thomas), Liora Hussey, and Garrett Hussey. A casual-yet-loving celebration of Don's life will take place 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with comments of reflection offered at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Feel free to wear jeans. Don would like that. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Hanover Fire & EMS, PO Box 470, Hanover, Va. 23069, Attn: Tina Capece. bennettfuneralhomes.com