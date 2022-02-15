Donald Winfred SNEAD

SNEAD, Donald Winfred, 89, of Mechanicsville, Va., was called home February 4, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Hilbert H. and Marian D. Snead; two sisters, Virginia Elkins, Carol Ann DeVore; and a brother, Robert H. Snead. He is survived by a sister, Mildred Scheiner of Columbia, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Don leaves behind his life partner of 30 years, Jo Kaul King and her children, Dana King Rivera, Dale Robert King and Michelle King Etheridge; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on March 20, 1932. He grew up in Baltimore, Md. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War era. He held many jobs afterward, including a trolley car operator in Baltimore. Don joined the Baltimore City Police Department from 1957 to 1970 as a uniformed officer and a fraud detective. He moved to Richmond, Va. in 1970 to take a position with First and Merchants National Bank. He retired in 1991 as a Vice President with Citizens and Southern Bank, which succeeded First and Merchants and is now Bank of America. He loved to travel and visited 27 countries. He had the most satisfaction as a volunteer for 18 years at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A funeral service was conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville. Interment in Quantico National Cemetery. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.