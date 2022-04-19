FREDERICK, Donna Eubank, 69, of Yorktown, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, with her loving husband by her side. They cherished each other to the very end. Donna was born in Old Church, Virginia to Herbert Lewis and Jacqueline Eubank on November 6, 1952. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved working in the yard, especially in her flower gardens. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Frederick; her children, Mandie Jones (Jonathan), Michael David Hood and Joseph Frederick (Abigail); her grandchildren, Aiden, Delaney, Summer, (Jacob), Sky, Samuel, Audrey and Agnes. She is also survived by her sister, Jacqueline Jones; and a brother, David Lewis Eubank. She was cherished by all to the very end. Funeral services were held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Mechanicsville, Va.
Donna FREDERICK
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
County Administrator John A. Budesky, members of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors and the Virginia Department of Aviation held a ribbon…
KIRBY, L. Wayne, of Studley, Va., passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Monday, April 4, 2022, a…
Cool Spring Recreation Center is celebrating 20 years of community companionship and transformation this month as exciting plans are currently…
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office held its annual “A Salute to our Heroes” awards ceremony last week to honor the county’s many influential …
This year is the 40th anniversary of the Ashland Strawberry Faire with lots to celebrate!
After a memorable evening of pageantry fun and celebration of local women’s sparkling abilities, Savannah Liggan of Atlee High School was crow…
WHITLOCK, Joyce Taylor "Nannie," 92, of Mechanicsville, the widow of Preston T. Whitlock Sr., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 5, 20…
The Hanover Tavern Foundation’s fourth annual Antiques at the Tavern event this month will feature an assortment of original, expertly-crafted…
McGUINN, Mary "Frances," 100, of Mechanicsville, known as "Mac" to her family and friends, went to be with her Lord on April 5, 2022. She was …
HANOVER – More than 100 impassioned citizens came to speak to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors last week in response to continuing coun…