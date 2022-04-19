 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna FREDERICK

FREDERICK

FREDERICK, Donna Eubank, 69, of Yorktown, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, with her loving husband by her side. They cherished each other to the very end. Donna was born in Old Church, Virginia to Herbert Lewis and Jacqueline Eubank on November 6, 1952. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved working in the yard, especially in her flower gardens. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Frederick; her children, Mandie Jones (Jonathan), Michael David Hood and Joseph Frederick (Abigail); her grandchildren, Aiden, Delaney, Summer, (Jacob), Sky, Samuel, Audrey and Agnes. She is also survived by her sister, Jacqueline Jones; and a brother, David Lewis Eubank. She was cherished by all to the very end. Funeral services were held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Mechanicsville, Va.

