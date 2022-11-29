Doris "Gaye" HUGGINS

HUGGINS, Doris "Gaye", 71, of Hanover County, passed away on Nov. 17, 2022. Gaye was preceded in death by her husband, William Huggins; mother, Doris Moore; and her father, Earl Douglas Moore. She is survived by her only child, Brian Tate and wife, Megan; her lovely granddaughters, Allison Tate and Alyssa Tate; and her most treasured possessions, her dogs, Toby and Heidi. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
