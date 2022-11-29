Doris "Gaye" HUGGINS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUGGINS, Doris "Gaye", 71, of Hanover County, passed away on Nov. 17, 2022. Gaye was preceded in death by her husband, William Huggins; mother, Doris Moore; and her father, Earl Douglas Moore. She is survived by her only child, Brian Tate and wife, Megan; her lovely granddaughters, Allison Tate and Alyssa Tate; and her most treasured possessions, her dogs, Toby and Heidi. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.

