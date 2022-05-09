Doris GREEN

GREEN, Doris Lipscombe, 81, of Hanover County, went to be with the Lord, Monday, May 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Douglas Marshall Green "Dutchie." She is survived by her daughter, Cherilyn R. Green; and a grandson, Nathan Andrews Jr. Doris was a long-standing, active, member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. She loved her church family. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing and had a special affection for Purple Martins. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, who cherished her time spent with her family. The family received friends Friday, May 6, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service took place at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1214 Wilmer Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the church.