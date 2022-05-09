 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doris GREEN

GREEN, Doris Lipscombe, 81, of Hanover County, went to be with the Lord, Monday, May 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Douglas Marshall Green "Dutchie." She is survived by her daughter, Cherilyn R. Green; and a grandson, Nathan Andrews Jr. Doris was a long-standing, active, member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. She loved her church family. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing and had a special affection for Purple Martins. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, who cherished her time spent with her family. The family received friends Friday, May 6, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service took place at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1214 Wilmer Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the church.

