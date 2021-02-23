 Skip to main content
Doris Jones Tucker
Doris Jones Tucker

Tucker

TUCKER, Doris Jones, 99, went to her heavenly home on February 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles Edward Tucker; her youngest daughter, Barbara Tucker Lloyd. She is survived by three daughters, Brenda McNeely, Sharon Broughton and Sheila Carden; three sons-in-law that she adored and loved as her own, John McNeely, Brad Carden and David Lloyd; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; sister in-law, Phyllis Stein; many nieces and nephews. Doris loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with each one. She had a passion for games, gardening, gossiping, cooking and sewing. It was very hard to be around her and not see the joy that filled her life. Doris enjoyed her career as a legal assistant. When she retired, she spent time at their river home fishing with her family. In lieu of flowers, Doris requested donations be made to Special Olympics, Area 6 in the name of her granddaughter, Ashley Graham. Donations can be mailed to Special Olympics - Area 6, P.O. Box 72924, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235. For safety reasons, a private family graveside service is planned. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.  

