Doris Jones Tucker

TUCKER, Doris Jones, 99, went to her heavenly home on February 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles Edward Tucker; her youngest daughter, Barbara Tucker Lloyd. She is survived by three daughters, Brenda McNeely, Sharon Broughton and Sheila Carden; three sons-in-law that she adored and loved as her own, John McNeely, Brad Carden and David Lloyd; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; sister in-law, Phyllis Stein; many nieces and nephews. Doris loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with each one. She had a passion for games, gardening, gossiping, cooking and sewing. It was very hard to be around her and not see the joy that filled her life. Doris enjoyed her career as a legal assistant. When she retired, she spent time at their river home fishing with her family. In lieu of flowers, Doris requested donations be made to Special Olympics, Area 6 in the name of her granddaughter, Ashley Graham. Donations can be mailed to Special Olympics - Area 6, P.O. Box 72924, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235. For safety reasons, a private family graveside service is planned. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.