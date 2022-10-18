Doris LOWRY

LOWRY, Doris W., 89, of Mechanicsville, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 6, 2022. Doris was preceded in death by her first husband, Bernard Bullock; and her second husband, M.C. Lowry III (Snooky). She is survived by her stepchildren, Scott Lowry (Jane), Keith Lowry and Mary Beth Draper (Tim); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. She was always considered a true mother and grandmother to her family. She retired from Markel Corporation, where she had worked for many years. After retiring, she became a devoted member of Shalom Baptist Church, where she was very active, engaging in any role needed by the ministry. She was a wonderful cook and could bake the best chocolate chip cookies, according to anyone who tasted them. She loved family gatherings and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She taught many how to work puzzles and spent hours putting them together and admiring their beauty after completed. The family would like to express an abundance of thanks and gratitude to her wonderful caregivers, Cheryl Shahinian Stanley, LaTese Brown, Renee Grant, Charrone Chandler and Kelly Randall. They brightened and provided exceptional care each day they spent with her. The family would also like to thank the staff and nurses at Covenant Woods A wing, who provided compassionate care during the time she was there. The family received friends at 1 p.m. with a service following at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel; interment, Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.