 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy COSBY

  • 0
COSBY

COSBY, Dorothy Brown, 91, of Mechanicsville, Va., gained her heavenly wings Monday, March 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years, Edward Cosby; her parents, Luther and Lucille Brown; her sister, Nettie Milby; and her brother, Richard Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Otey (Roy); her grandchildren, BJ and Wyatt and their father, Brian Otey; her sister, Elizabeth Cole (Haley); brother, Billy Brown (Lan); and numerous nieces, nephews; and friends, including her special caregivers, Robert Tapp and Richard Kokocinski. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Edmond Samuel ADAMS, Jr.

Edmond Samuel ADAMS, Jr.

ADAMS, Edmond Samuel Jr., 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., Chief Emeritus of the Upper Mattaponi Tribe, gained his heavenly wings on Saturday, Marc…

VIRGINIA WEAVER

VIRGINIA WEAVER

WEAVER, Virginia W. "Ginny," 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., died peacefully in her sleep March 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents…

Brenda SPENCE

Brenda SPENCE

SPENCE, Brenda C. "Brandy," formerly Salmons, 73, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by he…

Stuart MELTON Jr.

Stuart MELTON Jr.

MELTON, Stuart Edward Jr., 87, of Mechanicsville, passed away on March 13, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ermine Fletcher Melto…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News