Dorothy COSBY

COSBY, Dorothy Brown, 91, of Mechanicsville, Va., gained her heavenly wings Monday, March 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years, Edward Cosby; her parents, Luther and Lucille Brown; her sister, Nettie Milby; and her brother, Richard Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Otey (Roy); her grandchildren, BJ and Wyatt and their father, Brian Otey; her sister, Elizabeth Cole (Haley); brother, Billy Brown (Lan); and numerous nieces, nephews; and friends, including her special caregivers, Robert Tapp and Richard Kokocinski. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.
