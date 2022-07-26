Dorothy HARRIS

HARRIS, Dorothy Kay, also known as mom, momma, grandmom, mema, GiGi and Kay, 73, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on July 17, 2022. Her four children were able to be at her side for her last hours before she was reunited with our dad. Kay was born in Richmond, Virginia on November 4, 1948 and dedicated her life to being a loving wife and the best mom ever. Kay was a proud Lee Davis Confederate, class of ‘67, and vowed to never call it Mechanicsville High School. Mom had the sweetest and kindest heart of anyone we’ve ever known and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the fullest. Her smile would light the room and she would do anything for anyone who askednicely. Mom also loved spending time with her dear friends, Retta and Judy, and it was a sheer delight to listen to these ladies as they cackled and carried on during a mean game of Yahtzee. Kay is survived by her children, Beverly McDougle (Steve), Robert Harris (Sylvia), Cheryl Squares (Jim) and Michael Harris (Jessica); her brother, Richard Adams (Jackie); her 10 grandchildren Trey, Ashley, Jacob, Evan, Cheyenne, Joshua, Noah, Bryce, Bria and Rowan; five great-grandchildren, Gavin, Afton, Zuri, Sage and Easton; and a slew of other family and friends. Kay was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bruce; and her parents, Andrew and Marjorie Adams. Services were held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Oak Hall Baptist Church, 1877 Old Hanover Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150. The family accepted visitors from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.