Dorothy RENKAWITZ

RENKAWITZ

RENKAWITZ, Dorothy Jean Baggett, died on March 9, 2022. She was born in Milton, Oregon on July 15, 1926, the second of three daughters to Emmett and Nettie Williams Baggett. She retired from the International Mission Board in Richmond, Virginia in 1984. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherwood; and eldest son, Thomas. She is survived by sons, Dave and James Russell; grandchildren, Kate Wolf, Sarah Johnson and Daniel Russell; several nieces and nephews on the West Coast; and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jason, Emily, Madison, Noah, Elijah, Emma and Jameson. On March 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. there will be a one-hour visitation at the Affinity Funeral Service Mechanicsville Chapel, 8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike, followed by a private graveside service for the family. She will be buried beside her son, Tommy, in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia.

