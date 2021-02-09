Douglas William DOGGETT Sr.

DOGGETT, Douglas William Sr., 78, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. He was born July 5, 1942, in Caroline County, to Sidney and Ruth Doggett. He married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Clark, December 29, 1962. Douglas had the patience of Job, a heart of gold and a loving attitude. Douglas loved staying busy in his workshop; he could make anything. He loved being outdoors, especially cutting grass and fishing. His 1986 Ford truck was his prized possession. He enjoyed debating and any trivia question. He was always right! Douglas was a family man that truly loved his family. He always enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. Behind his family, he loved his church and church family. He was a former Deacon at Mechanicsville Church of Christ and most currently a Deacon at Corinth Christian Church in Manquin, Va. For 40 years, Douglas worked at Byrd Press, now “Cadimus.” Working there for so many years gave him a precise eye for color and would debate anyone over what the actual color of something was. Douglas is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Jean Doggett; sons, Douglas Jr. “Billy” (Tammy) of Kellerton, Iowa and Ronnie (Shelley) of Mechanicsville, Va.; brother, Raymond (Gay); grandchildren, Douglas III “Dougie” of Hanover, Va., Troy of Clarkesville, Tenn., Michael of Mechanicsville, Va., Jonathan Hardwicke of Mechanicsville, Va., Tiffany Hardwicke of Mechanicsville, Va.; as well as several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Ruth; and brothers, Tom, Eddie and James. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services were held 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. bennettfuneralhomes.com