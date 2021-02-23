Downtown Ashland Association reports good year

ASHLAND – Despite the setbacks created by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Downtown Ashland Association managed to present some successful events in the town.
Executive Director Maggie Longest submitted the organization’s quarterly report to Ashland Town Council last week “in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2021 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)”. “Our public-private partnership is key to advancement of the downtown district,” she said.
In reviewing second quarter highlights, Longest said the Association “hosted over 180 volunteer hours …, including 88 in October, 60 in November, and 40 in December. These numbers represent volunteers’ time at official functions and do not begin to account for the time spent by volunteers individually.”
Longest’s report also included:
m The Association hosting Ashland Halloween as a service to the community. She said the town’s “cooperation was instrumental in the creation of the trick-or-treat map and provided financial assistance with postage.”
m The Association hosted Light Up the Tracks as a promotion of downtown businesses from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1. “Promotions included events for all businesses and organizations within the down,” she said. “Safety was maintained and feedback was very positive.”
m Throughout December, the Association used ornaments created by Coronado Kingdom for the town’s Arts & Culture Grant as a social media giveaway, in promotion of Light Up the Tracks and downtown retailers.
In other business, council proclaimed February as Black History Month. Vice Mayor John H. Hodges noted that the observance was formally adopted in 1976 “to honor and affirm the importance of Black History throughout our American experience.”
He also said “the history of people of African heritage goes back thousands of years and includes some of the greatest, most advanced, and innovative societies in the history of human existence.”
“African Americans have played a significant role in the history of the Ashland community,” Hodges continued, “from the early days of the town to our present-day leaders in areas of business, education, and government.”
The town observance, he added, “recognizes and honors its African American community and the leaders who have served on town council, including William Henderson, Melvin Hall, Anthony Keitt, Terri Abri and Franklin Jackson, whose recent passing is lamented.”
Ashland Town Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, at Ashland Town Hall at 121 Thompson St. in Ashland.