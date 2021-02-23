Downtown Ashland Association reports good year

ASHLAND – Despite the setbacks created by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Downtown Ashland Association managed to present some successful events in the town.

Executive Director Maggie Longest submitted the organization’s quarterly report to Ashland Town Council last week “in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2021 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)”. “Our public-private partnership is key to advancement of the downtown district,” she said.

In reviewing second quarter highlights, Longest said the Association “hosted over 180 volunteer hours …, including 88 in October, 60 in November, and 40 in December. These numbers represent volunteers’ time at official functions and do not begin to account for the time spent by volunteers individually.”

Longest’s report also included:

m The Association hosting Ashland Halloween as a service to the community. She said the town’s “cooperation was instrumental in the creation of the trick-or-treat map and provided financial assistance with postage.”

m The Association hosted Light Up the Tracks as a promotion of downtown businesses from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1. “Promotions included events for all businesses and organizations within the down,” she said. “Safety was maintained and feedback was very positive.”