Downtown Ashland Association wins grant for Railroad Park

Downtown Ashland Association recently announced it has received a $25,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to help fund construction of the Railroad Park – a walking tour that will reveal Ashland’s railroad story in greater vibrancy than ever before.

Railroad Park is a joint project of Downtown Ashland Association, Ashland Museum, Hanover County Black Heritage Society and the Town of Ashland. More than 100 individuals and businesses have donated toward Railroad Park’s construction. Doswell Limited Partnership is its largest supporter, followed closely by the Mary Morton Parsons Foundation along with CSX and The Port of Virginia.

Maggie Longest, executive director of the Downtown Ashland Association, said the project came to fruition due to the community’s generous support.

“Rail fans really stick together,” she said, commenting on how the community’s collective passion for its extensive railroad history brought the project to life.

The project has been in the works for around eight years, with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing back its anticipated completion date to 2023, Longest said. Throughout the process, project officials have worked closely with the community, accumulated donations to fund its construction, and collected historical content to feature in the park.

Keeping with the spirit of the railroad, the outdoor walking tour will be composed of nine different “stops” stretching from the Ashland Town Center toward the railroad tracks.

Longest said they aim to give visitors a comprehensive view of how the railroad transformed the country throughout time and, ultimately, how the passenger rail built the Town of Ashland up from its humble beginnings as “Slash Cottage,” a resort town for Richmond travelers to pass through.

Longest said she is most excited for the modern freight exhibit, which is supported by the Port of Virginia.

“We talk about what’s actually passing by on the rail as it goes to the port – everything from orange juice to car parts,” she said, adding that it will additionally give context to how these imports and exports benefit the local economy.

Longest believes the walking tour will positively transform tourists’ experiences when visiting the area.

“It’s a storytelling piece so that if you are on the walking journey, you feel like you’ve gotten a little bit of that authentic story about our community, and it’s also a reason that you might stay a little bit longer,” she said.

The next phase of fundraising will be for posting signage on I-95 that will advertise the park, which they hope will draw in travelers that would have otherwise passed by the area, Longest said.

“The county as a whole has a really wonderful railroad story,” she said. “I mean, there’s just really cool stories and they’re a really important part of our economy here, so we’re hoping this will be a tribute to that heritage and that local residents from all over the county will want to come and visit.”

Exhibits are under construction now, and engineering has begun for site plans. Construction will begin next year with plans to open exhibits by Ashland Train Day on April 29, 2023.

The state grant brings current funds raised to $185,000, while the total project cost is expected to be $220,000 with the cost of signage.