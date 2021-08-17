Downtown Ashland welcomes visitors to the comeback

Downtown Ashland’s mission also includes a focus on design, and this year the organization made a significant mark in its efforts in that area.

The group has raised $160,000 – 90% of the project’s goal – to build the Ashland Mid-Atlantic Railroad Park during the past year. “This is extraordinary, especially during COVID,” Longest said.

In partnership with the town, the group plans to build a walking tour that contains a series of parks focused on a part of Ashland’s railroad story and how it relates to the nation’s history on the tracks.

“It’s designed to appeal to both local visitors that happened in to Ashland and railroad fans who are serious about rail heritage,” Longest said. The project will consist of eight or nine stops.

Downtown Ashland partnered with the town to obtain a $5,000 to $8,000 architectural design grant from Virginia Main Street for downtown improvements, and more than 515 people visited the Ashland 2021 web page for construction information.

Another major area of concentration for the group is centered on promotion and presenting downtown Ashland as the perfect day trip.