Downtown Ashland welcomes visitors to the comeback

Despite a challenging year, Downtown Ashland Executive Director Maggie Longest told Ashland Town Council members the organizations’ efforts are back on track for the upcoming year.
“We started this year in July 2020 in the midst of a pandemic. Our budget was reduced, and we ran on 60% of our operating budget,” Longest said earlier this month. “We cut out all paid help as far as a communications and grant writing. I honestly didn’t know if we would have money to finish the year,” she added.
Longest said the organization’s annual report is actually a success story considering the challenges confronted during the past year.
The organization focuses its efforts on four major areas — community, business, design and promotion.
“We are really focused on community partnerships,” Longest said. “We want to make downtown Ashland the center of our community… and that means keeping local stakeholders engaged and invested in the shared future of downtown.”
In addition to an impromptu Halloween event where residents hosted trick of treaters, the group is also partnering with Divine Assist to sponsor a Youth Creative Arts program during the Fourth Fridays series in August. The special youth art exhibit is scheduled for Aug. 27.
“It’s a positive event and a big tent for everybody,” Longest said.
The organization also produced a video of collected Untold Stories, an effort that records the history of residents and preserves them for eternity. “It’s important that we keep this important tradition alive,” Longest said.
Another major tenet of the organization focuses on downtown businesses and supporting the economic goals of the community.
During the past year, Downtown Ashland has distributed 17 business updates to 190 business owners and assisted a number of local businesses with marketing assistance grants.
“We were able to offer grants to 12 businesses in downtown,” Longest said. “That was a really cool partnership between us and Virginia Main Street where they offered $15,000 in funding.”
After the town contributed another $2,000 to that effort, funds were distributed to assist businesses with marketing efforts such as increased signage and other innovative marketing ideas.
“That will continue to pay dividends for us as a community,” she said. In conjunction with the town and Dominion Energy Innovation Center the group hosted Business Recovery Workshops for 19 Ashland businesses.
Longest said the workshop series drew high praise from local businesses, and more similar type programs are planned for the future “to drill down on certain topics.”
Downtown Ashland’s mission also includes a focus on design, and this year the organization made a significant mark in its efforts in that area.
The group has raised $160,000 – 90% of the project’s goal – to build the Ashland Mid-Atlantic Railroad Park during the past year. “This is extraordinary, especially during COVID,” Longest said.
In partnership with the town, the group plans to build a walking tour that contains a series of parks focused on a part of Ashland’s railroad story and how it relates to the nation’s history on the tracks.
“It’s designed to appeal to both local visitors that happened in to Ashland and railroad fans who are serious about rail heritage,” Longest said. The project will consist of eight or nine stops.
Downtown Ashland partnered with the town to obtain a $5,000 to $8,000 architectural design grant from Virginia Main Street for downtown improvements, and more than 515 people visited the Ashland 2021 web page for construction information.
Another major area of concentration for the group is centered on promotion and presenting downtown Ashland as the perfect day trip.
“This is where most folks see us… as a promotion organization,” Longest said. “I’m really proud of our promotions over the past year particularly because we are doing them without professional help. We are simply putting out the message of this community and there is great demand for it.”
While enticing visitors to visit Ashland for a day, Longest said the organization is also trying to build the brand of the town. Social media and electronic engagement is a key element in those efforts.
During the past year, a 27% increase in website visitors was recorded, as well a 20% increase in Facebook likes. More than 1,700 were listed in Instagram followers, and there was a 28% increase in Get Centered emails.
And 2021 is back on track with a number of events including the Ashland Halloween, Light Up the Tracks and Ashland Fourth Fridays.
The groups website is currently running a special message that properly relays the group’s continued commitment to the town and its downtown businesses.
It’s entitled “Welcome back for our comeback.”