Downtown internet network approved by Town Council

Ashland Town Council last week approved a project that will provide free internet service for customers visiting the downtown Ashland area.
The council prioritized that plan last year when it earmarked $350,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the project, which is designed to enhance the visitor experience in downtown Ashland.
Currently, many businesses offer customer internet access when visiting their establishment, but some businesses have noted the customer use can interfere with their normal business programs that access the same network.
“There are local businesses who have taken on themselves to provide free internet service for their visitors whether it’s a restaurant, shop or whatever else ,” deputy town manager Matt Reynal told council members last week. “Due to the internet availability…. it’s really inhibiting them from operating their own services (point of sales, inventory, etc.) and whatever other computers are on there,” he explained.
He noted the project had been in the town’s master plan since 2015, and the ARPA funds availed an opportunity for the town to act on the project.
Reynal indicated the project will not only attract visitors to Ashland who are unaware of its “small town charm,” but will also enhance experiences for those visitors by encouraging them to spend more time in the downtown area, thereby invigorating activity in the business community.
“We do want to provide the best visitor experience possible, whether it’s a visitor who lives outside of town or in town or someone coming from cross country or across the Atlantic. We want to provide them with exceptional service while they are in town,” Reynal said.
With that stated goal of improving the visitors experience, the project qualifies for ARPA funding. Council members placed the project on its A list for completion last fall.
“It’s really just to allow visitors to come in and enjoy interrupted internet service beyond what is capable with regular cellular data on most phones,” Reynal said.
The new service will allow visitors to sit down and work on laptops or other devices without cell phone assistance.
Ashland utilized the services of the Virginia Innovative Partnership Corporation, a quasi state agency that assists entrepreneurs in launching innovative projects and focuses on high tech companies.
“They’ve helped us make connections to eventually bring electric chargers in to town, the rain sensors we have in a few creeks, and a bunch of other ideas that we are working on at the staff level with them,” Reynal said.
VIPC introduced town officials to two companies interested in providing services for the project, Air Wireless and Connected Seamless Group (CSG). Reynal said both companies are Virginia based and utilize cutting edge technology.
The scope of the project was to provide seamless internet coverage along the primary retail and restaurant corridor in the downtown area from the intersection of Louisiana and England streets in the east to Thompson and Duncan streets in the west. Coverage was also requested for the visitor center and the library.
Both companies submitted proposals for the project. “Although they had similarities, they are using slightly different types of equipment, and there is a significant difference in cost,” Reynal said.
CSG submitted a bid of $328,124, and Air Wireless submitted a $718,335 bid for the project.
“One of the reasons we were excited about CSG is they were able to submit a proposal to design a network with the coverage area we desired by only mounting equipment to town facilities,” Reynal said.
CSG ran coverage tests using temporary equipment that yielded good results, according to Reynal. A 5.8 GHz signal was obtained through much of the coverage area allowing more stable and reliable coverage.
Installation sites for the necessary equipment would be located at the Ashland Police Department, the Ashland Theatre, the Visitor Center and Town Hall.
The actual internet service is provided by Verizon Wireless through an ongoing relationship with CWG.
“There is no underground construction with this. The only construction will be mounting these (antennas) to the facility,” Reynal noted.
He said the town will retain the right to limit data because downloading large files for days could disrupt the system, and noted the service is designed to assist customers and not replace business internet service for businesses in the area.
The service would also provide the town with an opportunity to establish a landing page where information can be gathered that could assist marketing and tourism.
Construction is expected to take about six months.
Council member Kathy Abbott questioned the usage capacity of the system when special events like the Strawberry Faire or Train Day occur. “Are there cost implications and can the network handle that,” she asked.
Reynal said those data limits and time controls may have to be utilized in special situations like the ones identified.
“That ’s OK as long as we know there are going to be implications and we are ready to roll with it,” Abbott said.
Council approved the proposed plan unanimously.
“I think this falls in to the category of would we even consider this as a project considering how small our budget is if it weren’t for ARPA funds,” Abbott said. “I think this is a great opportunity to take advantage of those funds and fire something up and see if it works well for us,” she added.
In other matters, members lauded town employees for their diligent work during the snowstorm that dropped 7 inches of snow in Ashland.
Vice Mayor John Hodges said he retired Monday evening with Center Street covered with snow, but woke up to a clear roadway.
Director of public works Mike Jennings said his department worked around the clock to combat the situation and logged 291 hours fighting the storm. More than 67 tons of salt and 100 tons of sand were spread on Ashland roads.
In other matters, the council held its annual organizational meeting that resulted in no change in leadership for the five member panel. Steve Trivett was re-elected mayor and John Hodges retained his vice mayoral seat.
The council observed a moment of silence in memory of Hanover Supervisor Aubrey “Bucky” Stanley and noted his long years of service to the county.