Downtown internet network approved by Town Council

“There is no underground construction with this. The only construction will be mounting these (antennas) to the facility,” Reynal noted.

He said the town will retain the right to limit data because downloading large files for days could disrupt the system, and noted the service is designed to assist customers and not replace business internet service for businesses in the area.

The service would also provide the town with an opportunity to establish a landing page where information can be gathered that could assist marketing and tourism.

Construction is expected to take about six months.

Council member Kathy Abbott questioned the usage capacity of the system when special events like the Strawberry Faire or Train Day occur. “Are there cost implications and can the network handle that,” she asked.

Reynal said those data limits and time controls may have to be utilized in special situations like the ones identified.

“That ’s OK as long as we know there are going to be implications and we are ready to roll with it,” Abbott said.

Council approved the proposed plan unanimously.