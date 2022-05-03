Dr. Daniel YATES

YATES, Dr. Daniel S. After 81 extraordinary years, the last few of which were marred by his battle against Parkinson's Disease, Daniel Sherman Yates, aka Dan, Danny and Pops, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022. A Captain of the U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam veteran, statistics textbook author and gifted, self-taught pianist, Dan was also a big-hearted goofball, known for his sense of humor. Born in New Jersey on March 25, 1940, Dan grew up in West Point, N.Y., at the Military Academy where his father taught in the mathematics department. Growing up, Dan discovered he had the innate ability to hear virtually any song and play it on the piano without ever studying music. His father, who could read music, would frequently play songs and then stroll away from the piano only to hear Dan playing them by ear shortly thereafter. Dan attended prep school at Randolph Macon Academy and then went on to college at William & Mary before joining the Marines. Dan met his bride of 57 years, Betty Jo Cowles, on a date set up by his sister, Melinda. Betty Jo must have known he was the one on the ride home from the party, as he was steering with his knee, singing a rousing, full-body version of "Das is my top-notcher." Years later, this same song would elicit peals of laughter from his young children, Carla and Joey, as they tried to mimic his every goofy gesture. Dan and Betty Jo dated until the summer of 1964 and decided to get married before he shipped out to Japan. They married on July 4, 1964, and for the next 57 years, Dan would proudly exclaim, "I lost my independence on Independence Day!" After Betty Jo, Dan's greatest love was making math fun and accessible. Once he returned from proudly serving his country, he continued his studies, earning Master's Degrees at Virginia Tech and a Ph.D. at Florida State. His first and perhaps favorite role was at the Math & Science Center. After that, he taught college and then advanced placement high school students. He often led seminars and workshops for other teachers and created his own games and hands-on materials for his students. He went on to write multiple statistics textbooks that were so successful they are still widely used today. When he wasn't solving complex problems, or studying the stock market, or donating gallons of blood to Virginia Blood Services, he was happiest with his hands in the dirt. Dan turned their three acres in Mechanicsville into a farmette, with an incredible garden as well as grapevines, fruit trees and homes for his bluebirds and purple martins, or "Skeeter-eaters" as he called them. Friends and family enjoyed his Hanover tomatoes and his grandkids looked forward to helping him dig for "buried treasure" in the garden. Dan continued gardening when they relocated to Covenant Woods, where he also loved singing with the "Creaky Crooners." He had a great, infectious sense of humor and his family always enjoyed hearing him crack himself up trying to get to the punchline of his favorite jokes. He is survived and missed daily by his wife, Betty Jo Yates; two children, Carla Picard and Joey Yates; his sister, Melinda Costin; and four grandchildren, Sara and Sam Yates and Austin and Zack Picard. On May 14 at 3 p.m., we will gather in the Williamsburg Garden at Covenant Woods to celebrate his life. There will be ice cream, as Pops would have wanted.