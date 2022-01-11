Dr. Jeffrey G. PRESSEAU

PRESSEAU, Dr. Jeffrey G., born in Elmira, N.Y., died peacefully at home in Ashland, Va., December 9, 2021, at age 62 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years Christy; his daughter, Alexis Presseau Maloof (Zachary); and grandsons, Louis and Felix of Peoria, Illinois; and daughter, Cecilia Presseau (Jamie Fairley) of Chesterfield, Va. He is also survived by his father, Rev. Dr. Jack Presseau and wife, Jane of Flat Rock, N.C.; mother, Gail Hutchinson of Henderson, N.C.; sisters, Dr. Susan Presseau (Tony Goudy) of Vienna, W.Va., Cara Presseau (Judith Ryan) of Cambridge, Mass., Dr. Suzanne Smith (Wayne) of Clinton, S.C.; and nine nieces and nephews. Jeff began his career in advertising in West Virginia, then organizational training at United Airlines in the Midwest, before moving to Richmond, Va. He was a Senior Human Resources Management Consultant in the Human Resources Department of the Commonwealth of Virginia at the time of his diagnosis in 2019. He was an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church (PCUSA), Officer of Elections (Va.) and an active outdoorsman. He will be remembered for his intelligence, curiosity, patience and wit; his love of God and family; and his kindness. A memorial service will be held March 5, 11 a.m. at New Hanover Presbyterian Church in Mechanicsville, Va., with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family would gratefully welcome donations in Jeff's name to New Hanover Presbyterian Church (10058 Chamberlayne Drive, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116), noting the Jeff Presseau Memorial Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com for the Presseau family.